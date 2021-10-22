Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 66.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
- Kansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 7.1 points higher than the combined 59.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 1.7 points lower than the 68.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Sooners and their opponents score an average of 62.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 56.8 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 9.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oklahoma is 3-4-0 this season.
- The Sooners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 38.5 points or more.
- Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
- This year, the Sooners rack up just 0.6 fewer points per game (42.7) than the Jayhawks allow (43.3).
- Oklahoma is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 43.3 points.
- The Sooners rack up just 5.6 fewer yards per game (479.1) than the Jayhawks give up per outing (484.7).
- In games that Oklahoma picks up over 484.7 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Sooners have turned the ball over seven times, while the Jayhawks have forced seven.
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas has not covered the spread yet this season.
- Kansas' games this year have hit the over four times in five opportunities (80%).
- The Jayhawks rack up 16.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer than the Sooners allow (24.9).
- The Jayhawks collect 57.1 fewer yards per game (321.3) than the Sooners allow per outing (378.4).
- In games that Kansas totals more than 378.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- This year the Jayhawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Kansas
42.7
Avg. Points Scored
16.7
24.9
Avg. Points Allowed
43.3
479.1
Avg. Total Yards
321.3
378.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
484.7
7
Giveaways
6
11
Takeaways
7