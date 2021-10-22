The No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0, 0-0 Big 12) are 38.5-point favorites when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-5, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. A 66.5-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 66.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

Kansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 7.1 points higher than the combined 59.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 1.7 points lower than the 68.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Sooners and their opponents score an average of 62.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 9.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma is 3-4-0 this season.

The Sooners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 38.5 points or more.

Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

This year, the Sooners rack up just 0.6 fewer points per game (42.7) than the Jayhawks allow (43.3).

Oklahoma is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 43.3 points.

The Sooners rack up just 5.6 fewer yards per game (479.1) than the Jayhawks give up per outing (484.7).

In games that Oklahoma picks up over 484.7 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Sooners have turned the ball over seven times, while the Jayhawks have forced seven.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has not covered the spread yet this season.

Kansas' games this year have hit the over four times in five opportunities (80%).

The Jayhawks rack up 16.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer than the Sooners allow (24.9).

The Jayhawks collect 57.1 fewer yards per game (321.3) than the Sooners allow per outing (378.4).

In games that Kansas totals more than 378.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year the Jayhawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats