Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ole Miss vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss and its opponents have combined for 76.5 points just two times this year.
- LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 76.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 76.1 points per game, 0.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 58.6 points per game, 17.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Rebels games this season is 75, 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 76.5 .
- The 59.8 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 16.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rebels have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 9 points or more.
- Ole Miss has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
- This year, the Rebels rack up 15.3 more points per game (43.7) than the Tigers surrender (28.4).
- Ole Miss is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.4 points.
- The Rebels collect 153.3 more yards per game (553) than the Tigers give up per contest (399.7).
- When Ole Miss churns out more than 399.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Rebels have four giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 10 takeaways .
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9 points or more.
- LSU's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Tigers score 32.4 points per game, comparable to the 30.2 the Rebels allow.
- When LSU records more than 30.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Tigers rack up 47.7 fewer yards per game (390.3) than the Rebels allow per outing (438).
- In games that LSU piles up more than 438 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This season the Tigers have five turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|LSU
43.7
Avg. Points Scored
32.4
30.2
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
553
Avg. Total Yards
390.3
438
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
399.7
4
Giveaways
5
9
Takeaways
10