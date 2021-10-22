October 22, 2021
Ole Miss vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

SEC opponents meet when the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1, 0-0 SEC) host the LSU Tigers (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss is favored by 9 points. The over/under is set at 76.5.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

  • Ole Miss and its opponents have combined for 76.5 points just two times this year.
  • LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 76.5 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 76.1 points per game, 0.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 58.6 points per game, 17.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Rebels games this season is 75, 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 76.5 .
  • The 59.8 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 16.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Ole Miss has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Rebels have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 9 points or more.
  • Ole Miss has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Rebels rack up 15.3 more points per game (43.7) than the Tigers surrender (28.4).
  • Ole Miss is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.4 points.
  • The Rebels collect 153.3 more yards per game (553) than the Tigers give up per contest (399.7).
  • When Ole Miss churns out more than 399.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Rebels have four giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 10 takeaways .
  • LSU is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9 points or more.
  • LSU's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • The Tigers score 32.4 points per game, comparable to the 30.2 the Rebels allow.
  • When LSU records more than 30.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Tigers rack up 47.7 fewer yards per game (390.3) than the Rebels allow per outing (438).
  • In games that LSU piles up more than 438 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This season the Tigers have five turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (9).
Season Stats

Ole MissStatsLSU

43.7

Avg. Points Scored

32.4

30.2

Avg. Points Allowed

28.4

553

Avg. Total Yards

390.3

438

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

399.7

4

Giveaways

5

9

Takeaways

10