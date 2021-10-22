Before Patrick Mahomes II hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) and the Tennessee Titans (4-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Mahomes has put up 1,876 passing yards (312.7 per game) while connecting on 167 of 242 passes (69% completion percentage), with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He has tacked on 184 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown, averaging 30.7 yards per game.

The Chiefs, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.

Mahomes has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 64.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mahomes' matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In three matchups against the Titans, Mahomes averaged 246.7 passing yards per game, 76.8 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mahomes threw multiple touchdown passes against the Titans in two of those contests.

The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 291.5 yards per game through the air.

The Titans have conceded 12 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Mahomes threw for 397 yards while completing 68.1% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns with two interceptions.

He also carried the ball three times for 31 yards, averaging 10.3 yards per carry on the ground.

Mahomes has thrown for 936 yards (312.0 ypg) on 89-of-131 passing with nine touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three games.

He has tacked on 118 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 39.3 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 63 26.0% 46 592 5 8 23.5% Travis Kelce 53 21.9% 38 468 4 5 14.7% Mecole Hardman 35 14.5% 26 261 1 5 14.7%

Powered By Data Skrive