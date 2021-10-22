October 22, 2021
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Kansas City vs. Tennessee

Author:

Before Patrick Mahomes II hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) and the Tennessee Titans (4-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Mahomes has put up 1,876 passing yards (312.7 per game) while connecting on 167 of 242 passes (69% completion percentage), with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 184 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown, averaging 30.7 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.
  • Mahomes has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 64.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In three matchups against the Titans, Mahomes averaged 246.7 passing yards per game, 76.8 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mahomes threw multiple touchdown passes against the Titans in two of those contests.
  • The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 291.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Titans have conceded 12 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Mahomes threw for 397 yards while completing 68.1% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • He also carried the ball three times for 31 yards, averaging 10.3 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Mahomes has thrown for 936 yards (312.0 ypg) on 89-of-131 passing with nine touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has tacked on 118 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 39.3 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

63

26.0%

46

592

5

8

23.5%

Travis Kelce

53

21.9%

38

468

4

5

14.7%

Mecole Hardman

35

14.5%

26

261

1

5

14.7%

