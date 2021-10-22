Publish date:
Penn State vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Penn State vs. Illinois
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in three of six games this season.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Illinois' games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 45.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.5 points lower than the two team's combined 46 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 38.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Nittany Lions games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number six points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 53.5 points, eight more than the set over/under in this contest.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Nittany Lions have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 23 points or more.
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Nittany Lions score 28.3 points per game, 3.7 more than the Fighting Illini surrender per outing (24.6).
- Penn State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 24.6 points.
- The Nittany Lions average 29.6 fewer yards per game (398.3) than the Fighting Illini give up per contest (427.9).
- Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 427.9 yards.
- This year, the Nittany Lions have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (12).
Illinois Stats and Trends
- In Illinois' seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- Illinois' games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Fighting Illini rack up 3.9 more points per game (17.7) than the Nittany Lions surrender (13.8).
- Illinois is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it scores more than 13.8 points.
- The Fighting Illini collect 313.7 yards per game, just one more than the 312.7 the Nittany Lions allow.
- Illinois is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out more than 312.7 yards.
- The Fighting Illini have six giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Illinois
28.3
Avg. Points Scored
17.7
13.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24.6
398.3
Avg. Total Yards
313.7
312.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
427.9
7
Giveaways
6
10
Takeaways
12