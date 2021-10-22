Big Ten rivals square off when the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is favored by 23 points. A 45.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Penn State vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in three of six games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Illinois' games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 45.5.

Saturday's over/under is 0.5 points lower than the two team's combined 46 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 38.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Nittany Lions games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number six points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 53.5 points, eight more than the set over/under in this contest.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Nittany Lions have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 23 points or more.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Nittany Lions score 28.3 points per game, 3.7 more than the Fighting Illini surrender per outing (24.6).

Penn State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 24.6 points.

The Nittany Lions average 29.6 fewer yards per game (398.3) than the Fighting Illini give up per contest (427.9).

Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 427.9 yards.

This year, the Nittany Lions have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (12).

Illinois Stats and Trends

In Illinois' seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Illinois' games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Fighting Illini rack up 3.9 more points per game (17.7) than the Nittany Lions surrender (13.8).

Illinois is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it scores more than 13.8 points.

The Fighting Illini collect 313.7 yards per game, just one more than the 312.7 the Nittany Lions allow.

Illinois is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out more than 312.7 yards.

The Fighting Illini have six giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats