The Clemson Tigers (4-2, 0-0 ACC) and the second-ranked scoring defense will visit the No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1, 0-0 ACC) and the second-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Tigers are 3-point underdogs. The over/under is 48.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Clemson

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.

Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 20.8 points lower than the two team's combined 68.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 15.5 points above the 32.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 56.2 points per game in 2021, 8.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.6 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's six games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in five out of six opportunities (83.3%).

The Panthers score 35.8 more points per game (48.3) than the Tigers give up (12.5).

Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 12.5 points.

The Panthers rack up 213.8 more yards per game (530.3) than the Tigers give up per matchup (316.5).

Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 316.5 yards.

This year, the Panthers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (8).

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has not covered the spread yet this season.

Clemson's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Tigers rack up just 0.5 more points per game (20.5) than the Panthers allow (20.0).

When Clemson puts up more than 20.0 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Tigers collect only 3.0 more yards per game (322.3) than the Panthers give up per matchup (319.3).

In games that Clemson churns out over 319.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season the Tigers have six turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (9).

Season Stats