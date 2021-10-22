Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Clemson College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Clemson
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.
- Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 20.8 points lower than the two team's combined 68.8 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 15.5 points above the 32.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 56.2 points per game in 2021, 8.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 49.6 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's six games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Panthers have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in five out of six opportunities (83.3%).
- The Panthers score 35.8 more points per game (48.3) than the Tigers give up (12.5).
- Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 12.5 points.
- The Panthers rack up 213.8 more yards per game (530.3) than the Tigers give up per matchup (316.5).
- Pittsburgh is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 316.5 yards.
- This year, the Panthers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (8).
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has not covered the spread yet this season.
- Clemson's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Tigers rack up just 0.5 more points per game (20.5) than the Panthers allow (20.0).
- When Clemson puts up more than 20.0 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Tigers collect only 3.0 more yards per game (322.3) than the Panthers give up per matchup (319.3).
- In games that Clemson churns out over 319.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This season the Tigers have six turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Clemson
48.3
Avg. Points Scored
20.5
20.0
Avg. Points Allowed
12.5
530.3
Avg. Total Yards
322.3
319.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.5
5
Giveaways
6
9
Takeaways
8