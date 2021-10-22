October 22, 2021
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Washington vs. Green Bay

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ricky Seals-Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 7 matchup sees Seals-Jones' Washington Football Team (2-4) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (5-1) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Seals-Jones' 12 catches are good enough for 137 yards (22.8 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 20 times.
  • So far this season, 9.8% of the 204 passes thrown by his team have gone Seals-Jones' way.
  • Seals-Jones (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 31.2% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his one matchup against the Packers, Seals-Jones' 10 receiving yards total is 27.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
  • Seals-Jones did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Packers.
  • The 223.5 passing yards the Packers allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chiefs, Seals-Jones was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 58 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Seals-Jones has caught 11 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 19 times, and averaged 39.3 yards per game.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ricky Seals-Jones

20

9.8%

12

137

2

5

31.2%

Terry McLaurin

57

27.9%

33

428

3

4

25.0%

J.D. McKissic

28

13.7%

21

215

1

0

0.0%

Adam Humphries

22

10.8%

15

149

0

0

0.0%

