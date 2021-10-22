Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ricky Seals-Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 7 matchup sees Seals-Jones' Washington Football Team (2-4) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (5-1) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Seals-Jones' 12 catches are good enough for 137 yards (22.8 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 20 times.

So far this season, 9.8% of the 204 passes thrown by his team have gone Seals-Jones' way.

Seals-Jones (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 31.2% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his one matchup against the Packers, Seals-Jones' 10 receiving yards total is 27.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).

Seals-Jones did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Packers.

The 223.5 passing yards the Packers allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chiefs, Seals-Jones was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 58 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Seals-Jones has caught 11 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 19 times, and averaged 39.3 yards per game.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ricky Seals-Jones 20 9.8% 12 137 2 5 31.2% Terry McLaurin 57 27.9% 33 428 3 4 25.0% J.D. McKissic 28 13.7% 21 215 1 0 0.0% Adam Humphries 22 10.8% 15 149 0 0 0.0%

