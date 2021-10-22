Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Robert Woods, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Woods' Los Angeles Rams (5-1) and the Detroit Lions (0-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Robert Woods Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Woods has 29 catches on 44 targets for 353 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 58.8 yards per game.

Woods has been the target of 44 of his team's 202 passing attempts this season, or 21.8% of the target share.

Woods (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Woods' matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Woods racked up 67 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Lions, 1.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Woods caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Lions.

Note: Woods' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 270.5 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions' defense is 22nd in the league, giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Woods was targeted five times, picking up 31 yards on two receptions (averaging 15.5 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Woods has 18 catches (on 25 targets) for 229 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 76.3 yards per game.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robert Woods 44 21.8% 29 353 3 7 20.6% Cooper Kupp 68 33.7% 46 653 7 12 35.3% Van Jefferson 26 12.9% 17 261 2 2 5.9% DeSean Jackson 14 6.9% 8 221 1 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive