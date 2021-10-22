October 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Robert Woods Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Robert Woods, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Woods' Los Angeles Rams (5-1) and the Detroit Lions (0-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Woods has 29 catches on 44 targets for 353 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 58.8 yards per game.
  • Woods has been the target of 44 of his team's 202 passing attempts this season, or 21.8% of the target share.
  • Woods (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Woods' matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Woods racked up 67 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Lions, 1.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Woods caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Lions.
  • Note: Woods' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The 270.5 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Lions' defense is 22nd in the league, giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Woods was targeted five times, picking up 31 yards on two receptions (averaging 15.5 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Woods has 18 catches (on 25 targets) for 229 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 76.3 yards per game.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robert Woods

44

21.8%

29

353

3

7

20.6%

Cooper Kupp

68

33.7%

46

653

7

12

35.3%

Van Jefferson

26

12.9%

17

261

2

2

5.9%

DeSean Jackson

14

6.9%

8

221

1

0

0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive