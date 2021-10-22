Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tennessee vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill has passed for 1,467 yards while completing 63.4% of his throws (128-of-202), with six touchdowns and four interceptions (244.5 yards per game).
- He's added 133 rushing yards on 19 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 22.2 yards per game.
- The Titans have thrown the football in 51.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
- Tannehill accounts for 48.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 202 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Chiefs.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In two matchups against the Chiefs, Tannehill averaged 195 passing yards per game, 52.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tannehill threw multiple TDs in both of those outings against the Chiefs.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 287.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Chiefs have given up 11 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bills, Tannehill threw for 216 yards while completing 62.1% of his passes with one interception.
- He added two carries for three yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.
- Tannehill has put up 711 passing yards (237.0 ypg) on 62-of-100 with two touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 33 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Julio Jones
23
11.3%
15
263
0
2
7.1%
A.J. Brown
34
16.7%
17
221
1
3
10.7%
Chester Rogers
21
10.3%
14
186
1
2
7.1%
Powered By Data Skrive