Sportsbooks have listed player props for Ryan Tannehill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) meet in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has passed for 1,467 yards while completing 63.4% of his throws (128-of-202), with six touchdowns and four interceptions (244.5 yards per game).

He's added 133 rushing yards on 19 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 22.2 yards per game.

The Titans have thrown the football in 51.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Tannehill accounts for 48.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 202 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In two matchups against the Chiefs, Tannehill averaged 195 passing yards per game, 52.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tannehill threw multiple TDs in both of those outings against the Chiefs.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 287.5 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs have given up 11 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bills, Tannehill threw for 216 yards while completing 62.1% of his passes with one interception.

He added two carries for three yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.

Tannehill has put up 711 passing yards (237.0 ypg) on 62-of-100 with two touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 33 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Julio Jones 23 11.3% 15 263 0 2 7.1% A.J. Brown 34 16.7% 17 221 1 3 10.7% Chester Rogers 21 10.3% 14 186 1 2 7.1%

Powered By Data Skrive