October 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tennessee vs. Kansas City

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player props for Ryan Tannehill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) meet in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill has passed for 1,467 yards while completing 63.4% of his throws (128-of-202), with six touchdowns and four interceptions (244.5 yards per game).
  • He's added 133 rushing yards on 19 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 22.2 yards per game.
  • The Titans have thrown the football in 51.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Tannehill accounts for 48.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 202 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In two matchups against the Chiefs, Tannehill averaged 195 passing yards per game, 52.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tannehill threw multiple TDs in both of those outings against the Chiefs.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 287.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chiefs have given up 11 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bills, Tannehill threw for 216 yards while completing 62.1% of his passes with one interception.
  • He added two carries for three yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.
  • Tannehill has put up 711 passing yards (237.0 ypg) on 62-of-100 with two touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 33 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Julio Jones

23

11.3%

15

263

0

2

7.1%

A.J. Brown

34

16.7%

17

221

1

3

10.7%

Chester Rogers

21

10.3%

14

186

1

2

7.1%

Powered By Data Skrive