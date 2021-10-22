Publish date:
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Carolina vs. New York
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Darnold has thrown for 1,573 yards while completing 61.2% of his passes (137-of-224), with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions this year (262.2 per game).
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 110 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 26 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- The Panthers have run 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
- Darnold has attempted 24 of his 224 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. New York
- Darnold's 230 passing yards in one matchup against the Giants are 4.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Darnold threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Giants.
- The 275.5 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 2.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Vikings, Darnold racked up 207 yards while completing 41.5% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- He also tacked on 48 yards on four carries, averaging 12 yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Darnold has collected 685 passing yards (228.3 per game) while going 64-for-117 (54.7% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He's added 93 rushing yards on 12 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 31.0 yards per game.
Darnold's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
63
28.1%
40
513
3
5
20.8%
Robby Anderson
40
17.9%
15
190
2
3
12.5%
Christian McCaffrey
17
7.6%
16
163
0
1
4.2%
