Sportsbooks have installed player props for Sam Darnold ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Darnold's Carolina Panthers (3-3) and the New York Giants (1-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Darnold has thrown for 1,573 yards while completing 61.2% of his passes (137-of-224), with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions this year (262.2 per game).

He's also contributed on the ground, with 110 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 26 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Panthers have run 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Darnold has attempted 24 of his 224 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. New York

Darnold's 230 passing yards in one matchup against the Giants are 4.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Darnold threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Giants.

The 275.5 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

At 2.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Darnold racked up 207 yards while completing 41.5% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

He also tacked on 48 yards on four carries, averaging 12 yards per carry without a touchdown.

Over his last three games, Darnold has collected 685 passing yards (228.3 per game) while going 64-for-117 (54.7% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's added 93 rushing yards on 12 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 31.0 yards per game.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 63 28.1% 40 513 3 5 20.8% Robby Anderson 40 17.9% 15 190 2 3 12.5% Christian McCaffrey 17 7.6% 16 163 0 1 4.2%

