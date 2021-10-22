October 22, 2021
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Carolina vs. New York

Sportsbooks have installed player props for Sam Darnold ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Darnold's Carolina Panthers (3-3) and the New York Giants (1-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Darnold has thrown for 1,573 yards while completing 61.2% of his passes (137-of-224), with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions this year (262.2 per game).
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 110 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 26 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Panthers have run 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Darnold has attempted 24 of his 224 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. New York

  • Darnold's 230 passing yards in one matchup against the Giants are 4.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Darnold threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Giants.
  • The 275.5 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 2.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Darnold racked up 207 yards while completing 41.5% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • He also tacked on 48 yards on four carries, averaging 12 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Darnold has collected 685 passing yards (228.3 per game) while going 64-for-117 (54.7% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He's added 93 rushing yards on 12 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 31.0 yards per game.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

63

28.1%

40

513

3

5

20.8%

Robby Anderson

40

17.9%

15

190

2

3

12.5%

Christian McCaffrey

17

7.6%

16

163

0

1

4.2%

