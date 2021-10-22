The San Francisco 49ers (2-3) are 4-point favorites as they try to break their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. The point total is 44.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in three of five games this season.

In 66.7% of Indianapolis' games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.

The two teams combine to average 46.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 1.6 points under the 45.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 49.2, 5.2 points more than Sunday's total of 44.

The 44-point over/under for this game is 2.1 points below the 46.1 points per game average total in Colts games this season.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The 49ers have been favored by 4 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The 49ers rack up 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 per contest the Colts allow.

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team records more than 21.8 points.

The 49ers rack up only 1.7 more yards per game (368.2), than the Colts allow per contest (366.5).

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 366.5 yards.

The 49ers have seven giveaways this season, while the Colts have 12 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Colts.

Colts stats and trends

In Indianapolis' six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Colts have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4 points or more (in three chances).

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Colts average just 0.6 fewer points per game (23.2) than the 49ers surrender (23.8).

Indianapolis is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.8 points.

The Colts average 367.5 yards per game, 37.7 more yards than the 329.8 the 49ers give up.

Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out over 329.8 yards.

This year the Colts have turned the ball over five times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (2).

Home and road insights

This season, 49ers home games average 51.3 points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).

Indianapolis has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in away games.

This season, in three road games, Indianapolis has gone over the total twice.

Colts away games this season average 45.0 total points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.