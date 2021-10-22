Publish date:
San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for 49ers vs. Colts
Over/under insights
- San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in three of five games this season.
- In 66.7% of Indianapolis' games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.
- The two teams combine to average 46.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 1.6 points under the 45.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in 49ers games this season is 49.2, 5.2 points more than Sunday's total of 44.
- The 44-point over/under for this game is 2.1 points below the 46.1 points per game average total in Colts games this season.
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- The 49ers have been favored by 4 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The 49ers rack up 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 per contest the Colts allow.
- San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team records more than 21.8 points.
- The 49ers rack up only 1.7 more yards per game (368.2), than the Colts allow per contest (366.5).
- San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 366.5 yards.
- The 49ers have seven giveaways this season, while the Colts have 12 takeaways.
Colts stats and trends
- In Indianapolis' six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Colts have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4 points or more (in three chances).
- Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- This year the Colts average just 0.6 fewer points per game (23.2) than the 49ers surrender (23.8).
- Indianapolis is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.8 points.
- The Colts average 367.5 yards per game, 37.7 more yards than the 329.8 the 49ers give up.
- Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out over 329.8 yards.
- This year the Colts have turned the ball over five times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (2).
Home and road insights
- This season, 49ers home games average 51.3 points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).
- Indianapolis has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in away games.
- This season, in three road games, Indianapolis has gone over the total twice.
- Colts away games this season average 45.0 total points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (44).
