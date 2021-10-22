The South Alabama Jaguars (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt opponents at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. UL Monroe is a 13.5-point underdog. A total of 51 points has been set for this game.

Odds for South Alabama vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama and its opponents have combined for 51 points only twice this season.

In 66.7% of UL Monroe's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.7, is 4.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 54 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The Jaguars and their opponents score an average of 50.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 53.3 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 2.3 points more than this game's over/under.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

In South Alabama's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Jaguars are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Jaguars rack up 6.5 fewer points per game (28.5) than the Warhawks allow (35.0).

The Jaguars rack up 391.3 yards per game, 64.0 fewer yards than the 455.3 the Warhawks give up per matchup.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Warhawks have forced (11).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Warhawks have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more (in five chances).

UL Monroe's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Warhawks average just 0.8 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Jaguars give up (19.0).

UL Monroe is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.0 points.

The Warhawks collect 39.7 fewer yards per game (259.0) than the Jaguars allow (298.7).

When UL Monroe picks up over 298.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Warhawks have five giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats