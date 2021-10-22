AAC opponents meet when the South Florida Bulls (1-5, 0-0 AAC) host the Temple Owls (3-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. South Florida is favored by 2.5 points. The total has been set at 55 points for this matchup.

Odds for South Florida vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

South Florida and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of six games this season.

So far this season, 60% of Temple's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.5, is 9.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 69.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 14.1 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.

Bulls games this season feature an average total of 57.7 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

South Florida's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

The Bulls score 22.2 points per game, 11.6 fewer than the Owls allow per contest (33.8).

The Bulls rack up 29.8 fewer yards per game (321.5), than the Owls give up per outing (351.3).

When South Florida totals over 351.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bulls have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Owls have forced (6).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Owls have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Temple's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

This year the Owls average 12.0 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Bulls surrender (35.3).

Temple is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 35.3 points.

The Owls average 340.8 yards per game, 161.2 fewer yards than the 502.0 the Bulls allow.

The Owls have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Bulls have forced (8).

