Publish date:
South Florida vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for South Florida vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- South Florida and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of six games this season.
- So far this season, 60% of Temple's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.5, is 9.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 69.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 14.1 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.
- Bulls games this season feature an average total of 57.7 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
South Florida Stats and Trends
- South Florida is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bulls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.
- South Florida's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- The Bulls score 22.2 points per game, 11.6 fewer than the Owls allow per contest (33.8).
- The Bulls rack up 29.8 fewer yards per game (321.5), than the Owls give up per outing (351.3).
- When South Florida totals over 351.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Owls have forced (6).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Owls have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Temple's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).
- This year the Owls average 12.0 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Bulls surrender (35.3).
- Temple is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 35.3 points.
- The Owls average 340.8 yards per game, 161.2 fewer yards than the 502.0 the Bulls allow.
- The Owls have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Bulls have forced (8).
Season Stats
|South Florida
|Stats
|Temple
22.2
Avg. Points Scored
23.3
35.3
Avg. Points Allowed
33.8
321.5
Avg. Total Yards
340.8
502.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
351.3
8
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
6