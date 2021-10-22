Publish date:
T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hockenson has racked up 32 receptions for 311 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 44 times, and averages 51.8 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 18.4% of the 239 passes thrown by his team have gone Hockenson's way.
- Hockenson (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hockenson's matchup with the Rams.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Rams are allowing 285.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have allowed six passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Hockenson was targeted 11 times and picked up 74 yards on eight receptions.
- Hockenson has put up 14 catches for 138 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 22 times and averages 46.0 receiving yards.
Hockenson's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
44
18.4%
32
311
2
4
16.0%
D'Andre Swift
42
17.6%
34
295
1
5
20.0%
Kalif Raymond
31
13.0%
20
219
2
3
12.0%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
33
13.8%
24
204
0
4
16.0%
Powered By Data Skrive