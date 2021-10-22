October 22, 2021
BETTING
T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for T.J. Hockenson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Hockenson's Detroit Lions (0-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) take the field in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hockenson has racked up 32 receptions for 311 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 44 times, and averages 51.8 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 18.4% of the 239 passes thrown by his team have gone Hockenson's way.
  • Hockenson (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Rams are allowing 285.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have allowed six passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Hockenson was targeted 11 times and picked up 74 yards on eight receptions.
  • Hockenson has put up 14 catches for 138 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 22 times and averages 46.0 receiving yards.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

44

18.4%

32

311

2

4

16.0%

D'Andre Swift

42

17.6%

34

295

1

5

20.0%

Kalif Raymond

31

13.0%

20

219

2

3

12.0%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

33

13.8%

24

204

0

4

16.0%

