There will be player prop betting options available for T.J. Hockenson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Hockenson's Detroit Lions (0-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) take the field in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hockenson has racked up 32 receptions for 311 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 44 times, and averages 51.8 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 18.4% of the 239 passes thrown by his team have gone Hockenson's way.

Hockenson (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams are allowing 285.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have allowed six passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Hockenson was targeted 11 times and picked up 74 yards on eight receptions.

Hockenson has put up 14 catches for 138 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 22 times and averages 46.0 receiving yards.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 44 18.4% 32 311 2 4 16.0% D'Andre Swift 42 17.6% 34 295 1 5 20.0% Kalif Raymond 31 13.0% 20 219 2 3 12.0% Amon-Ra St. Brown 33 13.8% 24 204 0 4 16.0%

