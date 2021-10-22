Oddsmakers project the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) will keep their three-game winning streak alive, as they are favored by 12.5 points in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The point total is set at 47 for the contest.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in five of six games this season.

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in one game this season.

Sunday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 2.3 points more than the 44.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.6 points per game in 2020, 4.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.6 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has covered the spread two times this season.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Buccaneers average 11.8 more points per game (32.5) than the Bears surrender (20.7).

Tampa Bay is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.7 points.

The Buccaneers average 426.0 yards per game, 95.2 more yards than the 330.8 the Bears allow per contest.

In games that Tampa Bay piles up more than 330.8 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (7).

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 3-3-0 this season.

Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Bears put up 16.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer than the Buccaneers give up (24.0).

The Bears average 89.5 fewer yards per game (246.2) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (335.7).

The Bears have turned the ball over five times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-0 overall there, this year.

At home, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 12.5-point favorites or more.

In three home games this year, Tampa Bay has gone over the total each time.

This season, Buccaneers home games average 50.8 points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in away games.

Chicago has gone over the total once in three away games this season.

Bears away games this season average 45.8 total points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

