Publish date:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in five of six games this season.
- Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in one game this season.
- Sunday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 2.3 points more than the 44.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.6 points per game in 2020, 4.6 more than Sunday's total.
- The 44.6 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Buccaneers have been favored by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Buccaneers average 11.8 more points per game (32.5) than the Bears surrender (20.7).
- Tampa Bay is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.7 points.
- The Buccaneers average 426.0 yards per game, 95.2 more yards than the 330.8 the Bears allow per contest.
- In games that Tampa Bay piles up more than 330.8 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (7).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Bears.
Bears stats and trends
- Against the spread, Chicago is 3-3-0 this season.
- Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Bears put up 16.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer than the Buccaneers give up (24.0).
- The Bears average 89.5 fewer yards per game (246.2) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (335.7).
- The Bears have turned the ball over five times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (9).
Home and road insights
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-0 overall there, this year.
- At home, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 12.5-point favorites or more.
- In three home games this year, Tampa Bay has gone over the total each time.
- This season, Buccaneers home games average 50.8 points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (47).
- Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in away games.
- Chicago has gone over the total once in three away games this season.
- Bears away games this season average 45.8 total points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).
Powered by Data Skrive.