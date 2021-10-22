Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Washington vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke leads Washington with 1,390 passing yards (231.7 per game) and has a 63.6% completion percentage this year (126-of-198) while throwing nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 127 rushing yards (21.2 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Football Team have thrown the ball in 57.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
- Heinicke accounts for 42.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 16 of his 198 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Packers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- The Packers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 223.5 yards per game through the air.
- At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Heinicke put together a 182-yard performance against the Chiefs last week, completing 61.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- Heinicke has thrown for 720 yards (240.0 ypg), completing 59.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed 10 times for 83 yards, averaging 27.7 yards per game.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
57
27.9%
33
428
3
4
25.0%
J.D. McKissic
28
13.7%
21
215
1
0
0.0%
Adam Humphries
22
10.8%
15
149
0
0
0.0%
Powered By Data Skrive