Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Taylor Heinicke ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (2-4) and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) square off in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke leads Washington with 1,390 passing yards (231.7 per game) and has a 63.6% completion percentage this year (126-of-198) while throwing nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 127 rushing yards (21.2 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Football Team have thrown the ball in 57.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Heinicke accounts for 42.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 16 of his 198 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Green Bay

The Packers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 223.5 yards per game through the air.

At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

Heinicke put together a 182-yard performance against the Chiefs last week, completing 61.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

Heinicke has thrown for 720 yards (240.0 ypg), completing 59.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed 10 times for 83 yards, averaging 27.7 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 57 27.9% 33 428 3 4 25.0% J.D. McKissic 28 13.7% 21 215 1 0 0.0% Adam Humphries 22 10.8% 15 149 0 0 0.0%

