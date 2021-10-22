October 22, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Washington vs. Green Bay

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Taylor Heinicke ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (2-4) and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) square off in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke leads Washington with 1,390 passing yards (231.7 per game) and has a 63.6% completion percentage this year (126-of-198) while throwing nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 127 rushing yards (21.2 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Football Team have thrown the ball in 57.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Heinicke accounts for 42.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 16 of his 198 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • The Packers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 223.5 yards per game through the air.
  • At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Heinicke put together a 182-yard performance against the Chiefs last week, completing 61.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • Heinicke has thrown for 720 yards (240.0 ypg), completing 59.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed 10 times for 83 yards, averaging 27.7 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

57

27.9%

33

428

3

4

25.0%

J.D. McKissic

28

13.7%

21

215

1

0

0.0%

Adam Humphries

22

10.8%

15

149

0

0

0.0%

