The TCU Horned Frogs (3-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 15th-ranked rushing attack will hit the field against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 19th-ranked rush defense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Horned Frogs are favored by 4.5 points in the outing. The total is 56.5 points for this game.

Odds for TCU vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in all five games this season.

West Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.5, is 9.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.0 points above the 54.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 60.4, 3.9 points above Saturday's total of 56.5.

The 52.9 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 3.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has one win against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Horned Frogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

TCU's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

The Horned Frogs put up 14.7 more points per game (37.2) than the Mountaineers surrender (22.5).

TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it records more than 22.5 points.

The Horned Frogs collect 108.1 more yards per game (458.8) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (350.7).

TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out over 350.7 yards.

This year, the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (4).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Mountaineers average 3.7 fewer points per game (28.3) than the Horned Frogs give up (32.0).

The Mountaineers collect 70.5 fewer yards per game (374.7) than the Horned Frogs give up (445.2).

This season the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Horned Frogs' takeaways (8).

