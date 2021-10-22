Publish date:
TCU vs. West Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for TCU vs. West Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in all five games this season.
- West Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.5, is 9.0 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 2.0 points above the 54.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 60.4, 3.9 points above Saturday's total of 56.5.
- The 52.9 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 3.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has one win against the spread in six games this year.
- This season, the Horned Frogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- TCU's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).
- The Horned Frogs put up 14.7 more points per game (37.2) than the Mountaineers surrender (22.5).
- TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it records more than 22.5 points.
- The Horned Frogs collect 108.1 more yards per game (458.8) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (350.7).
- TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out over 350.7 yards.
- This year, the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (4).
West Virginia Stats and Trends
- West Virginia is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.
- West Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Mountaineers average 3.7 fewer points per game (28.3) than the Horned Frogs give up (32.0).
- The Mountaineers collect 70.5 fewer yards per game (374.7) than the Horned Frogs give up (445.2).
- This season the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Horned Frogs' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|TCU
|Stats
|West Virginia
37.2
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
32.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.5
458.8
Avg. Total Yards
374.7
445.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
350.7
7
Giveaways
10
8
Takeaways
4