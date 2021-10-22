There will be player prop bet markets available for Terry McLaurin before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees McLaurin's Washington Football Team (2-4) square off against the Green Bay Packers (5-1) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin has hauled in 33 balls, with a team-high 428 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 57 times, and is averaging 71.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 27.9% of the 204 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.

McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the football in 57.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his one matchup against the Packers, McLaurin's 57 receiving yards total is 9.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).

McLaurin caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Packers.

This week McLaurin will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).

The Packers have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, McLaurin was targeted eight times and racked up 28 yards on four receptions.

McLaurin has 14 receptions (on 32 targets) for 197 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 65.7 yards per game.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 57 27.9% 33 428 3 4 25.0% J.D. McKissic 28 13.7% 21 215 1 0 0.0% Adam Humphries 22 10.8% 15 149 0 0 0.0% Ricky Seals-Jones 20 9.8% 12 137 2 5 31.2%

