October 22, 2021
Publish date:

Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Washington vs. Green Bay

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Terry McLaurin before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees McLaurin's Washington Football Team (2-4) square off against the Green Bay Packers (5-1) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin has hauled in 33 balls, with a team-high 428 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 57 times, and is averaging 71.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 27.9% of the 204 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
  • McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have thrown the football in 57.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his one matchup against the Packers, McLaurin's 57 receiving yards total is 9.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
  • McLaurin caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Packers.
  • This week McLaurin will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Packers have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, McLaurin was targeted eight times and racked up 28 yards on four receptions.
  • McLaurin has 14 receptions (on 32 targets) for 197 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 65.7 yards per game.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

57

27.9%

33

428

3

4

25.0%

J.D. McKissic

28

13.7%

21

215

1

0

0.0%

Adam Humphries

22

10.8%

15

149

0

0

0.0%

Ricky Seals-Jones

20

9.8%

12

137

2

5

31.2%

