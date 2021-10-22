Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Washington vs. Green Bay
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin has hauled in 33 balls, with a team-high 428 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 57 times, and is averaging 71.3 yards per game.
- So far this season, 27.9% of the 204 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
- McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have thrown the football in 57.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his one matchup against the Packers, McLaurin's 57 receiving yards total is 9.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
- McLaurin caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Packers.
- This week McLaurin will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Packers have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, McLaurin was targeted eight times and racked up 28 yards on four receptions.
- McLaurin has 14 receptions (on 32 targets) for 197 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 65.7 yards per game.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
57
27.9%
33
428
3
4
25.0%
J.D. McKissic
28
13.7%
21
215
1
0
0.0%
Adam Humphries
22
10.8%
15
149
0
0
0.0%
Ricky Seals-Jones
20
9.8%
12
137
2
5
31.2%
