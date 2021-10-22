Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in four of eight games this season.
- South Carolina's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 49.5 points per game, 4.5 more than the total in this contest.
- The 38.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.9 fewer than the 45 total in this contest.
- Aggies games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 45-point over/under for this game is 5.5 points below the 50.5 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- In Texas A&M's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Aggies have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.
- Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- This year, the Aggies put up 5.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Gamecocks give up (21.7).
- Texas A&M is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.7 points.
- The Aggies collect 384.4 yards per game, 57.7 more yards than the 326.7 the Gamecocks allow per contest.
- When Texas A&M churns out more than 326.7 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (16).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- South Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Gamecocks score 21.9 points per game, 5.5 more than the Aggies surrender (16.4).
- South Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 16.4 points.
- The Gamecocks average only 0.4 more yards per game (350.3) than the Aggies give up (349.9).
- In games that South Carolina picks up over 349.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Aggies' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|South Carolina
27.6
Avg. Points Scored
21.9
16.4
Avg. Points Allowed
21.7
384.4
Avg. Total Yards
350.3
349.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.7
11
Giveaways
14
8
Takeaways
16