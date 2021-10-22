SEC opponents square off when the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (5-2, 0-0 SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Kyle Field. Texas A&M is favored by 19.5 points. The point total for the game is set at 45.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in four of eight games this season.

South Carolina's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.5 points per game, 4.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 38.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.9 fewer than the 45 total in this contest.

Aggies games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 45-point over/under for this game is 5.5 points below the 50.5 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

In Texas A&M's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Aggies have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.

Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

This year, the Aggies put up 5.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Gamecocks give up (21.7).

Texas A&M is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.7 points.

The Aggies collect 384.4 yards per game, 57.7 more yards than the 326.7 the Gamecocks allow per contest.

When Texas A&M churns out more than 326.7 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (16).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

South Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Gamecocks score 21.9 points per game, 5.5 more than the Aggies surrender (16.4).

South Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 16.4 points.

The Gamecocks average only 0.4 more yards per game (350.3) than the Aggies give up (349.9).

In games that South Carolina picks up over 349.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Aggies' takeaways (8).

Season Stats