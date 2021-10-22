Oddsmakers project a competitive game when the Kansas State Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 Big 12) visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Jones AT&T Stadium. Kansas State is favored by 1 point. The over/under is set at 60.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Kansas State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 60.5 points just one time this year.

Texas Tech's games have gone over 60.5 points in three of seven chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 63 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 4.4 points more than the 56.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Wildcats games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 8.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Red Raiders have averaged a total of 59.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1 point or more (in two chances).

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Wildcats put up 4.1 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Red Raiders surrender (31.4).

The Wildcats collect 29.3 fewer yards per game (357.3) than the Red Raiders allow per contest (386.6).

Kansas State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 386.6 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Red Raiders have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 1 point or more (in three chances).

Texas Tech's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This season the Red Raiders put up 11.0 more points per game (35.7) than the Wildcats surrender (24.7).

When Texas Tech puts up more than 24.7 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Red Raiders rack up 99.8 more yards per game (455) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (355.2).

Texas Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals over 355.2 yards.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (7).

Season Stats