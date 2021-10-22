October 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Miami vs. Atlanta

Author:

Tua Tagovailoa has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (1-5) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) square off in a Week 7 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Tagovailoa has recorded 544 passing yards (90.7 yards per game) while going 50-for-78 (64.1% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also adds 23 rushing yards (3.8 ypg) on seven carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 67.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 32.7% of the time.
  • Tagovailoa has attempted six of his 78 passes in the red zone, accounting for 16.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tagovailoa's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (257.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Falcons have conceded 11 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Tagovailoa racked up 329 yards while completing 70.2% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • He also added 22 yards on three carries, averaging 7.3 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Tagovailoa has put up 329 passing yards (109.7 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage this year (33-of-47) over his last three games, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

43

18.1%

30

342

1

1

5.6%

Jaylen Waddle

49

20.7%

37

301

3

5

27.8%

DeVante Parker

32

13.5%

17

242

1

2

11.1%

Powered By Data Skrive