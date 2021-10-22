Tua Tagovailoa has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (1-5) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) square off in a Week 7 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Tagovailoa has recorded 544 passing yards (90.7 yards per game) while going 50-for-78 (64.1% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also adds 23 rushing yards (3.8 ypg) on seven carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Dolphins, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 67.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 32.7% of the time.

Tagovailoa has attempted six of his 78 passes in the red zone, accounting for 16.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tagovailoa's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Atlanta

This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (257.6 yards allowed per game).

The Falcons have conceded 11 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Tagovailoa racked up 329 yards while completing 70.2% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.

He also added 22 yards on three carries, averaging 7.3 yards per carry without a touchdown.

Tagovailoa has put up 329 passing yards (109.7 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage this year (33-of-47) over his last three games, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 43 18.1% 30 342 1 1 5.6% Jaylen Waddle 49 20.7% 37 301 3 5 27.8% DeVante Parker 32 13.5% 17 242 1 2 11.1%

Powered By Data Skrive