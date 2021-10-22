Publish date:
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Miami vs. Atlanta
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Tagovailoa has recorded 544 passing yards (90.7 yards per game) while going 50-for-78 (64.1% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also adds 23 rushing yards (3.8 ypg) on seven carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Dolphins, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 67.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 32.7% of the time.
- Tagovailoa has attempted six of his 78 passes in the red zone, accounting for 16.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (257.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Falcons have conceded 11 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Tagovailoa racked up 329 yards while completing 70.2% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
- He also added 22 yards on three carries, averaging 7.3 yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Tagovailoa has put up 329 passing yards (109.7 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage this year (33-of-47) over his last three games, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
43
18.1%
30
342
1
1
5.6%
Jaylen Waddle
49
20.7%
37
301
3
5
27.8%
DeVante Parker
32
13.5%
17
242
1
2
11.1%
