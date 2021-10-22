Publish date:
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has put together a 290-yard campaign so far (48.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 28 balls on 38 targets.
- So far this season, 21.7% of the 175 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 15.4% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.9% of the time while running the ball 48.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Boyd is averaging 48 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Ravens, 7.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).
- In 10 matchups versus the Ravens, Boyd has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The 295 yards per game the Ravens are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Boyd put together a seven-yard performance against the Lions last week on one catch while being targeted three times.
- Over his last three games, Boyd has 14 catches (on 19 targets) for 149 yards, averaging 49.7 yards per game.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
38
21.7%
28
290
1
2
15.4%
Ja'Marr Chase
41
23.4%
27
553
5
1
7.7%
Tee Higgins
28
16.0%
18
194
2
3
23.1%
C.J. Uzomah
16
9.1%
14
165
3
1
7.7%
