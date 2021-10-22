October 22, 2021
Publish date:

Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore

Author:

Tyler Boyd will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 7 when Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) take on the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has put together a 290-yard campaign so far (48.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 28 balls on 38 targets.
  • So far this season, 21.7% of the 175 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 15.4% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.9% of the time while running the ball 48.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Boyd is averaging 48 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Ravens, 7.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).
  • In 10 matchups versus the Ravens, Boyd has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • The 295 yards per game the Ravens are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Boyd put together a seven-yard performance against the Lions last week on one catch while being targeted three times.
  • Over his last three games, Boyd has 14 catches (on 19 targets) for 149 yards, averaging 49.7 yards per game.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

38

21.7%

28

290

1

2

15.4%

Ja'Marr Chase

41

23.4%

27

553

5

1

7.7%

Tee Higgins

28

16.0%

18

194

2

3

23.1%

C.J. Uzomah

16

9.1%

14

165

3

1

7.7%

