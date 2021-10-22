Tyler Boyd will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 7 when Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) take on the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has put together a 290-yard campaign so far (48.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 28 balls on 38 targets.

So far this season, 21.7% of the 175 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 15.4% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.9% of the time while running the ball 48.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Boyd is averaging 48 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Ravens, 7.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).

In 10 matchups versus the Ravens, Boyd has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The 295 yards per game the Ravens are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

Boyd put together a seven-yard performance against the Lions last week on one catch while being targeted three times.

Over his last three games, Boyd has 14 catches (on 19 targets) for 149 yards, averaging 49.7 yards per game.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 38 21.7% 28 290 1 2 15.4% Ja'Marr Chase 41 23.4% 27 553 5 1 7.7% Tee Higgins 28 16.0% 18 194 2 3 23.1% C.J. Uzomah 16 9.1% 14 165 3 1 7.7%

