The UAB Blazers (5-2, 0-0 C-USA) host the Rice Owls (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between C-USA rivals at Protective Stadium. Rice is a 23-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 45.

Odds for UAB vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

UAB and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in five of six games this season.

In 83.3% of Rice's games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 45.

Saturday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 42.1 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 13.7 points fewer than the 58.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Blazers games this season is 49.7, 4.7 points more than Saturday's total of 45.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 5.8 points more than this game's over/under.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

This year, the Blazers put up 13.6 fewer points per game (26.1) than the Owls give up (39.7).

The Blazers rack up 73.7 fewer yards per game (364.3) than the Owls allow per outing (438).

This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Owls' takeaways (7).

Rice Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Rice has one win against the spread.

The Owls have been underdogs by 23 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Rice's games this season have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Owls put up three fewer points per game (16) than the Blazers surrender (19).

Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 19 points.

The Owls collect just 13.2 fewer yards per game (308.5) than the Blazers allow (321.7).

When Rice totals more than 321.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year the Owls have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Blazers have forced 12 turnovers.

Season Stats