Publish date:
UAB vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UAB vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- UAB and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in five of six games this season.
- In 83.3% of Rice's games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 45.
- Saturday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 42.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 13.7 points fewer than the 58.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Blazers games this season is 49.7, 4.7 points more than Saturday's total of 45.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 5.8 points more than this game's over/under.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- UAB's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- This year, the Blazers put up 13.6 fewer points per game (26.1) than the Owls give up (39.7).
- The Blazers rack up 73.7 fewer yards per game (364.3) than the Owls allow per outing (438).
- This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Owls' takeaways (7).
Rice Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Rice has one win against the spread.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 23 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Rice's games this season have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Owls put up three fewer points per game (16) than the Blazers surrender (19).
- Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 19 points.
- The Owls collect just 13.2 fewer yards per game (308.5) than the Blazers allow (321.7).
- When Rice totals more than 321.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year the Owls have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Blazers have forced 12 turnovers.
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Rice
26.1
Avg. Points Scored
16
19
Avg. Points Allowed
39.7
364.3
Avg. Total Yards
308.5
321.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
438
10
Giveaways
12
12
Takeaways
7