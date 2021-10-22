Oddsmakers project a close game when the Memphis Tigers (4-3, 0-0 AAC) visit the UCF Knights (3-3, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, October 22, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at the Bounce House. Memphis is favored by 1.5 points. This game has an over/under of 63.5 points.

Odds for Memphis vs. UCF

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

In 83.3% of UCF's games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 63.5.

Friday's over/under is 6.6 points lower than the two team's combined 70.1 points per game average.

This contest's total is 0.9 points greater than the 62.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 61.6, 1.9 points fewer than Friday's total of 63.5 .

The 63.1 PPG average total in Knights games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Tigers have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Memphis' games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Tigers put up 35.9 points per game, 3.7 more than the Knights allow per contest (32.2).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.2 points.

The Tigers rack up 101.5 more yards per game (485.7) than the Knights give up per outing (384.2).

Memphis is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals over 384.2 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Knights have forced (9).

UCF Stats and Trends

Thus far this season UCF has one win against the spread.

The Knights have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

UCF's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Knights average 3.8 more points per game (34.2) than the Tigers give up (30.4).

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 30.4 points.

The Knights average only 14.1 more yards per game (440.2) than the Tigers give up per contest (426.1).

In games that UCF picks up over 426.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats