Publish date:
Memphis vs. UCF College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Memphis vs. UCF
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.
- In 83.3% of UCF's games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 63.5.
- Friday's over/under is 6.6 points lower than the two team's combined 70.1 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 0.9 points greater than the 62.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 61.6, 1.9 points fewer than Friday's total of 63.5 .
- The 63.1 PPG average total in Knights games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has covered the spread twice this year.
- This season, the Tigers have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- Memphis' games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Tigers put up 35.9 points per game, 3.7 more than the Knights allow per contest (32.2).
- Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.2 points.
- The Tigers rack up 101.5 more yards per game (485.7) than the Knights give up per outing (384.2).
- Memphis is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals over 384.2 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Knights have forced (9).
UCF Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season UCF has one win against the spread.
- The Knights have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.
- UCF's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- This season the Knights average 3.8 more points per game (34.2) than the Tigers give up (30.4).
- UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 30.4 points.
- The Knights average only 14.1 more yards per game (440.2) than the Tigers give up per contest (426.1).
- In games that UCF picks up over 426.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|UCF
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
34.2
30.4
Avg. Points Allowed
32.2
485.7
Avg. Total Yards
440.2
426.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.2
11
Giveaways
9
3
Takeaways
9