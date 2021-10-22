Publish date:
UCLA vs. Oregon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UCLA vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
- Oregon's games have gone over 60.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's total is 6.9 points lower than the two team's combined 67.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.1 points per game, 14.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 61.9 points per game in 2021, 1.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 58.3 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Bruins have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Bruins put up 33.6 points per game, 12.6 more than the Ducks give up per contest (21).
- UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 21 points.
- The Bruins collect 425.4 yards per game, just 17.6 more than the 407.8 the Ducks allow per outing.
- In games that UCLA piles up more than 407.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Bruins have five turnovers, eight fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCLA at SISportsbook.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- So far this season Oregon has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Ducks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Oregon's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Ducks score 33.8 points per game, 8.7 more than the Bruins give up (25.1).
- When Oregon records more than 25.1 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Ducks rack up 45.4 more yards per game (426.7) than the Bruins allow (381.3).
- In games that Oregon amasses more than 381.3 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over four times, seven fewer times than the Bruins have forced turnovers (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Oregon
33.6
Avg. Points Scored
33.8
25.1
Avg. Points Allowed
21
425.4
Avg. Total Yards
426.7
381.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
407.8
5
Giveaways
4
11
Takeaways
13