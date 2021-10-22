The UCLA Bruins (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) bring college football's eighth-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12), who have the No. 24 rushing attack, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Bruins are only 1-point favorites. The point total is set at 60.5 for the contest.

Odds for UCLA vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

Oregon's games have gone over 60.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 6.9 points lower than the two team's combined 67.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 46.1 points per game, 14.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 61.9 points per game in 2021, 1.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Bruins have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Bruins put up 33.6 points per game, 12.6 more than the Ducks give up per contest (21).

UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 21 points.

The Bruins collect 425.4 yards per game, just 17.6 more than the 407.8 the Ducks allow per outing.

In games that UCLA piles up more than 407.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Bruins have five turnovers, eight fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (13).

Oregon Stats and Trends

So far this season Oregon has one win against the spread.

This season, the Ducks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Oregon's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Ducks score 33.8 points per game, 8.7 more than the Bruins give up (25.1).

When Oregon records more than 25.1 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Ducks rack up 45.4 more yards per game (426.7) than the Bruins allow (381.3).

In games that Oregon amasses more than 381.3 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over four times, seven fewer times than the Bruins have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats