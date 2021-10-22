Publish date:
Utah vs. Oregon State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Utah vs. Oregon State
Over/Under Insights
- Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points only twice this season.
- Oregon State's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 65.5 points per game average.
- The 45.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.1 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Utes games this season is 50.1, 6.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57 .
- The 62.2 PPG average total in Beavers games this season is 5.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- So far this year Utah has two wins against the spread.
- The Utes have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Utah's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Utes rack up 31.5 points per game, 8.3 more than the Beavers surrender per contest (23.2).
- Utah is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 23.2 points.
- The Utes rack up 401.2 yards per game, 20.0 more yards than the 381.2 the Beavers allow per matchup.
- Utah is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 381.2 yards.
- The Utes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Beavers have forced (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Beavers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Oregon State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Beavers put up 34.0 points per game, 11.3 more than the Utes allow (22.7).
- When Oregon State scores more than 22.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Beavers average 94.8 more yards per game (441.8) than the Utes give up per outing (347.0).
- In games that Oregon State piles up more than 347.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Beavers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Utes have forced (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Oregon State
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
34.0
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.2
401.2
Avg. Total Yards
441.8
347.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
381.2
10
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
12