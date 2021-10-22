Oddsmakers give the Utah Utes (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) the edge when they visit the Oregon State Beavers (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Reser Stadium. Utah is favored by 3 points. The contest has a point total set at 57.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon State

Over/Under Insights

Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points only twice this season.

Oregon State's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 65.5 points per game average.

The 45.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.1 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Utes games this season is 50.1, 6.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57 .

The 62.2 PPG average total in Beavers games this season is 5.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

So far this year Utah has two wins against the spread.

The Utes have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Utah's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Utes rack up 31.5 points per game, 8.3 more than the Beavers surrender per contest (23.2).

Utah is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 23.2 points.

The Utes rack up 401.2 yards per game, 20.0 more yards than the 381.2 the Beavers allow per matchup.

Utah is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 381.2 yards.

The Utes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Beavers have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Beavers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Oregon State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Beavers put up 34.0 points per game, 11.3 more than the Utes allow (22.7).

When Oregon State scores more than 22.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Beavers average 94.8 more yards per game (441.8) than the Utes give up per outing (347.0).

In games that Oregon State piles up more than 347.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Beavers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Utes have forced (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats