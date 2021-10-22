October 22, 2021
UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 24 UTSA Roadrunners (7-0, 0-0 C-USA) are 6.5-point favorites when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) in conference action on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The over/under is 59.5 for this matchup.

Odds for UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech

Over/Under Insights

  • UTSA and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.
  • In 66.7% of Louisiana Tech's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 66.9 points per game, 7.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 50.1 points per game, 9.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 60.6 points per game in 2021, 1.1 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 60.9 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, UTSA is 6-1-0 this year.
  • The Roadrunners are 3-1 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.
  • UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Roadrunners average 38.6 points per game, 7.6 more than the Bulldogs allow per outing (31.0).
  • When UTSA records more than 31.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Roadrunners average 446.3 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 457.2 the Bulldogs give up per matchup.
  • In games that UTSA churns out more than 457.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Roadrunners have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (12).
  • Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 3-3-0 this year.
  • The Bulldogs are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this year.
  • Louisiana Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Bulldogs average 9.2 more points per game (28.3) than the Roadrunners allow (19.1).
  • Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it records more than 19.1 points.
  • The Bulldogs average 68.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Roadrunners give up (322.6).
  • When Louisiana Tech churns out more than 322.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Bulldogs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats

UTSAStatsLouisiana Tech

38.6

Avg. Points Scored

28.3

19.1

Avg. Points Allowed

31.0

446.3

Avg. Total Yards

390.7

322.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

457.2

7

Giveaways

10

14

Takeaways

12