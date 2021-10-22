The No. 24 UTSA Roadrunners (7-0, 0-0 C-USA) are 6.5-point favorites when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) in conference action on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The over/under is 59.5 for this matchup.

Odds for UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

In 66.7% of Louisiana Tech's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The two teams combine to average 66.9 points per game, 7.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.1 points per game, 9.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 60.6 points per game in 2021, 1.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 60.9 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTSA is 6-1-0 this year.

The Roadrunners are 3-1 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.

UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Roadrunners average 38.6 points per game, 7.6 more than the Bulldogs allow per outing (31.0).

When UTSA records more than 31.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Roadrunners average 446.3 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 457.2 the Bulldogs give up per matchup.

In games that UTSA churns out more than 457.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (12).

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 3-3-0 this year.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this year.

Louisiana Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs average 9.2 more points per game (28.3) than the Roadrunners allow (19.1).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it records more than 19.1 points.

The Bulldogs average 68.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Roadrunners give up (322.6).

When Louisiana Tech churns out more than 322.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Bulldogs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats