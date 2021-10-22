The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3, 0-0 ACC) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Scott Stadium. The over/under is 63.5 for this game.

Odds for Virginia vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Virginia and its opponents have scored at least 63.5 points just two times this year.

Georgia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 64.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.1 points per game, 13.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cavaliers and their opponents have scored an average of 65.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 57.6 PPG average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 5.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

In Virginia's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cavaliers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Cavaliers rack up 10.4 more points per game (36.1) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (25.7).

Virginia is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 25.7 points.

The Cavaliers average 143.2 more yards per game (525.7) than the Yellow Jackets allow per matchup (382.5).

When Virginia piles up more than 382.5 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Yellow Jackets have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Yellow Jackets rack up 28.5 points per game, 4.1 more than the Cavaliers allow (24.4).

Georgia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.4 points.

The Yellow Jackets rack up 402.7 yards per game, only 10.4 fewer than the 413.1 the Cavaliers allow.

When Georgia Tech piles up more than 413.1 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Yellow Jackets have six turnovers, two fewer than the Cavaliers have takeaways (8).

