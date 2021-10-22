Publish date:
Virginia vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia vs. Georgia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia and its opponents have scored at least 63.5 points just two times this year.
- Georgia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 64.6 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 50.1 points per game, 13.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Cavaliers and their opponents have scored an average of 65.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 57.6 PPG average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 5.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- In Virginia's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Cavaliers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.
- Virginia's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Cavaliers rack up 10.4 more points per game (36.1) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (25.7).
- Virginia is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 25.7 points.
- The Cavaliers average 143.2 more yards per game (525.7) than the Yellow Jackets allow per matchup (382.5).
- When Virginia piles up more than 382.5 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Cavaliers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Georgia Tech is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Yellow Jackets have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
- Georgia Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Yellow Jackets rack up 28.5 points per game, 4.1 more than the Cavaliers allow (24.4).
- Georgia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.4 points.
- The Yellow Jackets rack up 402.7 yards per game, only 10.4 fewer than the 413.1 the Cavaliers allow.
- When Georgia Tech piles up more than 413.1 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Yellow Jackets have six turnovers, two fewer than the Cavaliers have takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
36.1
Avg. Points Scored
28.5
24.4
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
525.7
Avg. Total Yards
402.7
413.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
382.5
10
Giveaways
6
8
Takeaways
9