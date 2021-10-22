Publish date:
Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in three of six games this season.
- Syracuse's games have gone over 45.5 points in three of seven chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 50.7 points per game, 5.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 43.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Hokies and their opponents have scored an average of 53.8 points per game in 2021, 8.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 45.5-point total for this game is 5.3 points below the 50.8 points per game average total in Orange games this season.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Hokies have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Hokies average 21.7 points per game, comparable to the 23 per matchup the Orange surrender.
- When Virginia Tech records more than 23 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Hokies collect 311.8 yards per game, just 2.8 more than the 309 the Orange give up per matchup.
- Virginia Tech is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses over 309 yards.
- This year, the Hokies have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Orange's takeaways (6).
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- In Syracuse's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- So far this year, the Orange have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more four times and are 4-0 ATS in those games.
- Syracuse's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- This season the Orange score 8.8 more points per game (29) than the Hokies give up (20.2).
- When Syracuse puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Orange average 50.5 more yards per game (404) than the Hokies allow (353.5).
- When Syracuse churns out more than 353.5 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This year the Orange have turned the ball over eight times, while the Hokies have forced 8 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Virginia Tech
|Stats
|Syracuse
21.7
Avg. Points Scored
29
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
23
311.8
Avg. Total Yards
404
353.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
309
7
Giveaways
8
8
Takeaways
6