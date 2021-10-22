The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-3, 0-0 ACC) are 3-point favorites when they host the Syracuse Orange (3-4, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Lane Stadium. This game has an over/under of 45.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

Virginia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in three of six games this season.

Syracuse's games have gone over 45.5 points in three of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 50.7 points per game, 5.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 43.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Hokies and their opponents have scored an average of 53.8 points per game in 2021, 8.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 5.3 points below the 50.8 points per game average total in Orange games this season.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Hokies have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Hokies average 21.7 points per game, comparable to the 23 per matchup the Orange surrender.

When Virginia Tech records more than 23 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Hokies collect 311.8 yards per game, just 2.8 more than the 309 the Orange give up per matchup.

Virginia Tech is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses over 309 yards.

This year, the Hokies have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Orange's takeaways (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia Tech at SISportsbook.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

In Syracuse's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Orange have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more four times and are 4-0 ATS in those games.

Syracuse's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This season the Orange score 8.8 more points per game (29) than the Hokies give up (20.2).

When Syracuse puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Orange average 50.5 more yards per game (404) than the Hokies allow (353.5).

When Syracuse churns out more than 353.5 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year the Orange have turned the ball over eight times, while the Hokies have forced 8 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats