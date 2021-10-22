October 22, 2021
BETTING
Wake Forest vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the Army Black Knights (4-2). The point total is 52.5.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Army

Over/Under Insights

  • Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Army's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.7, is 17.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 42 points per game, 10.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 63, 10.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
  • The 47.5 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is five points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Wake Forest is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Demon Deacons have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).
  • Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Demon Deacons score 38.7 points per game, 18.0 more than the Black Knights surrender per matchup (20.7).
  • Wake Forest is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.7 points.
  • The Demon Deacons average 441.5 yards per game, 159.8 more yards than the 281.7 the Black Knights give up per matchup.
  • In games that Wake Forest totals more than 281.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons have six giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have six takeaways .
  • In Army's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Black Knights have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
  • Army's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
  • The Black Knights put up 9.7 more points per game (31) than the Demon Deacons give up (21.3).
  • When Army records more than 21.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Black Knights rack up 43.7 fewer yards per game (367.5) than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (411.2).
  • Army is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 411.2 yards.
  • The Black Knights have turned the ball over four times, 10 fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats

Wake ForestStatsArmy

38.7

Avg. Points Scored

31

21.3

Avg. Points Allowed

20.7

441.5

Avg. Total Yards

367.5

411.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

281.7

6

Giveaways

4

14

Takeaways

6