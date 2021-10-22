Publish date:
Wake Forest vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wake Forest vs. Army
Over/Under Insights
- Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Army's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.7, is 17.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 42 points per game, 10.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 63, 10.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
- The 47.5 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is five points fewer than this game's over/under.
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Demon Deacons have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).
- Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Demon Deacons score 38.7 points per game, 18.0 more than the Black Knights surrender per matchup (20.7).
- Wake Forest is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.7 points.
- The Demon Deacons average 441.5 yards per game, 159.8 more yards than the 281.7 the Black Knights give up per matchup.
- In games that Wake Forest totals more than 281.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Demon Deacons have six giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have six takeaways .
Army Stats and Trends
- In Army's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Black Knights have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
- Army's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Black Knights put up 9.7 more points per game (31) than the Demon Deacons give up (21.3).
- When Army records more than 21.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Black Knights rack up 43.7 fewer yards per game (367.5) than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (411.2).
- Army is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 411.2 yards.
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over four times, 10 fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Wake Forest
|Stats
|Army
38.7
Avg. Points Scored
31
21.3
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
441.5
Avg. Total Yards
367.5
411.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
281.7
6
Giveaways
4
14
Takeaways
6