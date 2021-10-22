Publish date:
Washington vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Washington vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in three of five games this season.
- Arizona's games have gone over 46.5 points in three of six chances this season.
- Friday's over/under is 9.0 points higher than the combined 37.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 52.3 points per game, 5.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Huskies and their opponents have scored an average of 53.3 points per game in 2021, 6.8 more than Friday's total.
- The 46.5-point total for this game is 6.8 points below the 53.3 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Washington Stats and Trends
- So far this year Washington has one win against the spread.
- The Huskies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 17.5 points or more.
- Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- This year, the Huskies average 8.5 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Wildcats give up (32.0).
- The Huskies collect 357.2 yards per game, only 14.6 fewer than the 371.8 the Wildcats allow per outing.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (5).
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 17.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Arizona's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Wildcats score 6.3 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Huskies give up (20.3).
- The Wildcats average only 6.7 more yards per game (349.0) than the Huskies give up per matchup (342.3).
- In games that Arizona amasses more than 342.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Huskies' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Washington
|Stats
|Arizona
23.5
Avg. Points Scored
14.0
20.3
Avg. Points Allowed
32.0
357.2
Avg. Total Yards
349.0
342.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
371.8
12
Giveaways
14
8
Takeaways
5