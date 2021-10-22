Two of the nation's top passing defenses square off when the Washington Huskies (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12) take college football's third-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Arizona Wildcats (0-6, 0-0 Pac-12), who have the No. 9 passing defense, on Friday, October 22, 2021. The Huskies are double-digit, 17.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 46.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Washington vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in three of five games this season.

Arizona's games have gone over 46.5 points in three of six chances this season.

Friday's over/under is 9.0 points higher than the combined 37.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 52.3 points per game, 5.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Huskies and their opponents have scored an average of 53.3 points per game in 2021, 6.8 more than Friday's total.

The 46.5-point total for this game is 6.8 points below the 53.3 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Washington Stats and Trends

So far this year Washington has one win against the spread.

The Huskies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 17.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Huskies average 8.5 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Wildcats give up (32.0).

The Huskies collect 357.2 yards per game, only 14.6 fewer than the 371.8 the Wildcats allow per outing.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (5).

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 17.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Arizona's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Wildcats score 6.3 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Huskies give up (20.3).

The Wildcats average only 6.7 more yards per game (349.0) than the Huskies give up per matchup (342.3).

In games that Arizona amasses more than 342.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Huskies' takeaways (8).

Season Stats