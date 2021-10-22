A pair of the nation's best passing attacks square off when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) take college football's first-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Florida International Panthers (1-5, 0-0 C-USA), who have the No. 12 passing offense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Hilltoppers are heavy, 15-point favorites. The over/under is set at 77 points for the contest.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to put up more than 77 points just two times this season.

Florida International and its opponents have combined to score more than 77 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 68.6 points per game, 8.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 72.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.9 fewer than the 77 over/under in this contest.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 63.8 points per game, 13.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 21.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 3-2-0 this year.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

This year, the Hilltoppers rack up 4.0 more points per game (40.8) than the Panthers allow (36.8).

Western Kentucky is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 36.8 points.

The Hilltoppers average 63.0 more yards per game (545.0) than the Panthers allow per outing (482.0).

When Western Kentucky picks up over 482.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (3).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has one win against the spread in six games this year.

The Panthers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 15 points or more.

Florida International's games this season have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

The Panthers average 27.8 points per game, 7.5 fewer than the Hilltoppers surrender (35.3).

The Panthers collect 433.8 yards per game, 40.9 fewer yards than the 474.7 the Hilltoppers give up.

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 474.7 yards.

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (8).

Season Stats