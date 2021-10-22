MAC foes meet when the Western Michigan Broncos (5-2, 0-0 MAC) visit the Toledo Rockets (3-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the The Glass Bowl. Western Michigan is favored by 1.5 points. The point total is set at 54.5.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Toledo

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of seven games this season.

Toledo has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 4.2 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.

This contest's total is 9.5 points above the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 61.4, 6.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

In 2021, games involving the Rockets have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 0.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Broncos are 3-1-1 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

Western Michigan has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Broncos score 31 points per game, 12.3 more than the Rockets give up per outing (18.7).

When Western Michigan puts up more than 18.7 points, it is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Broncos average 122.1 more yards per game (438.4) than the Rockets allow per contest (316.3).

When Western Michigan totals more than 316.3 yards, the team is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Broncos have six turnovers, six fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (12).

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Rockets have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Rockets put up just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Broncos give up (26.3).

When Toledo scores more than 26.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Rockets rack up 67 more yards per game (386.4) than the Broncos allow (319.4).

When Toledo totals over 319.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Broncos have nine takeaways .

