Publish date:
Western Michigan vs. Toledo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Michigan vs. Toledo
Over/Under Insights
- Western Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of seven games this season.
- Toledo has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 4.2 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 9.5 points above the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Broncos games this season is 61.4, 6.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Rockets have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 0.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- Western Michigan has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Broncos are 3-1-1 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.
- Western Michigan has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Broncos score 31 points per game, 12.3 more than the Rockets give up per outing (18.7).
- When Western Michigan puts up more than 18.7 points, it is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Broncos average 122.1 more yards per game (438.4) than the Rockets allow per contest (316.3).
- When Western Michigan totals more than 316.3 yards, the team is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- This year, the Broncos have six turnovers, six fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (12).
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Rockets have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Rockets put up just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Broncos give up (26.3).
- When Toledo scores more than 26.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Rockets rack up 67 more yards per game (386.4) than the Broncos allow (319.4).
- When Toledo totals over 319.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Broncos have nine takeaways .
Season Stats
|Western Michigan
|Stats
|Toledo
31
Avg. Points Scored
27.7
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
18.7
438.4
Avg. Total Yards
386.4
319.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.3
6
Giveaways
2
9
Takeaways
12