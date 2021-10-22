The No. 25 Purdue Boilermakers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 10th-ranked passing attack will hit the field against the Wisconsin Badgers (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the eighth-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Badgers are favored by 3.5 points in the contest. The game's point total is set at 40.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 40.5 points three of six times.

Purdue's games have gone over 40.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 2.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.2 points above the 33.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 45 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 40.5-point over/under for this game is 13.3 points below the 53.8 points per game average total in Boilermakers games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has covered the spread two times this year.

This season, the Badgers have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Badgers rack up 5.7 more points per game (19.7) than the Boilermakers surrender (14).

Wisconsin is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 14 points.

The Badgers rack up 73.2 more yards per game (368) than the Boilermakers give up per contest (294.8).

In games that Wisconsin amasses more than 294.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 15 times, nine more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Purdue's games this year have yet to go over the total in six opportunities.

The Boilermakers score 4.4 more points per game (23.7) than the Badgers allow (19.3).

Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.3 points.

The Boilermakers rack up 197.2 more yards per game (423) than the Badgers allow per matchup (225.8).

When Purdue churns out more than 225.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Badgers have forced (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats