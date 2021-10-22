Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 40.5 points three of six times.
- Purdue's games have gone over 40.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 2.9 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 7.2 points above the 33.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 45 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 40.5-point over/under for this game is 13.3 points below the 53.8 points per game average total in Boilermakers games this season.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has covered the spread two times this year.
- This season, the Badgers have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Badgers rack up 5.7 more points per game (19.7) than the Boilermakers surrender (14).
- Wisconsin is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 14 points.
- The Badgers rack up 73.2 more yards per game (368) than the Boilermakers give up per contest (294.8).
- In games that Wisconsin amasses more than 294.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 15 times, nine more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (6).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Purdue's games this year have yet to go over the total in six opportunities.
- The Boilermakers score 4.4 more points per game (23.7) than the Badgers allow (19.3).
- Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.3 points.
- The Boilermakers rack up 197.2 more yards per game (423) than the Badgers allow per matchup (225.8).
- When Purdue churns out more than 225.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Badgers have forced (4).
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Purdue
19.7
Avg. Points Scored
23.7
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
14
368
Avg. Total Yards
423
225.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
294.8
15
Giveaways
8
4
Takeaways
6