Publish date:
Wyoming vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Wyoming vs. New Mexico
Over/Under Insights
- Wyoming's games this season have gone over 41 points three of five times.
- New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in three of six games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.3, is 1.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 10 more than the 41 total in this contest.
- Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 50.2 points, a number 9.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Lobos have averaged a total of 48.7 points, 7.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Wyoming has one win against the spread in six games this season.
- This season, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 20 points or more.
- Wyoming's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Cowboys score 3.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Lobos surrender (28.7).
- When Wyoming puts up more than 28.7 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cowboys rack up 333.3 yards per game, 28.7 fewer yards than the 362 the Lobos allow per contest.
- Wyoming is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 362 yards.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wyoming at SISportsbook.
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- So far this year New Mexico is winless against the spread.
- This year, the Lobos are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 20 points or more.
- New Mexico's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Lobos rack up 8.3 fewer points per game (14) than the Cowboys surrender (22.3).
- When New Mexico records more than 22.3 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Lobos collect 253.6 yards per game, 66.2 fewer yards than the 319.8 the Cowboys give up.
- This year the Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Cowboys' takeaways (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Wyoming
|Stats
|New Mexico
25.3
Avg. Points Scored
14
22.3
Avg. Points Allowed
28.7
333.3
Avg. Total Yards
253.6
319.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362
11
Giveaways
12
9
Takeaways
8