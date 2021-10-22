The Wyoming Cowboys (4-2, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (2-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MWC rivals at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. New Mexico is a 20-point underdog. The total has been set at 41 points for this game.

Odds for Wyoming vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming's games this season have gone over 41 points three of five times.

New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in three of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.3, is 1.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 51 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 10 more than the 41 total in this contest.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 50.2 points, a number 9.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Lobos have averaged a total of 48.7 points, 7.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has one win against the spread in six games this season.

This season, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 20 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Cowboys score 3.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Lobos surrender (28.7).

When Wyoming puts up more than 28.7 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 333.3 yards per game, 28.7 fewer yards than the 362 the Lobos allow per contest.

Wyoming is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 362 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (8) this season.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

So far this year New Mexico is winless against the spread.

This year, the Lobos are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 20 points or more.

New Mexico's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Lobos rack up 8.3 fewer points per game (14) than the Cowboys surrender (22.3).

When New Mexico records more than 22.3 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos collect 253.6 yards per game, 66.2 fewer yards than the 319.8 the Cowboys give up.

This year the Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Cowboys' takeaways (9).

