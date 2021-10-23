Publish date:
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tennessee vs. Kansas City
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's stat line this year features 17 catches for 221 yards and one touchdown. He is averaging 36.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 34 times.
- Brown has been the target of 34 of his team's 203 passing attempts this season, or 16.7% of the target share.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have called a pass in 51.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Brown has averaged 34 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Chiefs, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Brown has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs.
- The 287.5 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs have given up 11 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bills, Brown was targeted nine times, totaling 91 yards on seven receptions.
- Brown has recorded 129 receiving yards (43.0 per game), reeling in 10 passes on 15 targets in his last three games.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
34
16.7%
17
221
1
3
10.7%
Julio Jones
23
11.3%
15
263
0
2
7.1%
Chester Rogers
21
10.3%
14
186
1
2
7.1%
Jeremy McNichols
23
11.3%
17
160
1
2
7.1%
