October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tennessee vs. Kansas City

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on A.J. Brown for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brown's Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) face off in a Week 7 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's stat line this year features 17 catches for 221 yards and one touchdown. He is averaging 36.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 34 times.
  • Brown has been the target of 34 of his team's 203 passing attempts this season, or 16.7% of the target share.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have called a pass in 51.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Brown has averaged 34 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Chiefs, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Brown has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs.
  • The 287.5 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs have given up 11 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bills, Brown was targeted nine times, totaling 91 yards on seven receptions.
  • Brown has recorded 129 receiving yards (43.0 per game), reeling in 10 passes on 15 targets in his last three games.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

34

16.7%

17

221

1

3

10.7%

Julio Jones

23

11.3%

15

263

0

2

7.1%

Chester Rogers

21

10.3%

14

186

1

2

7.1%

Jeremy McNichols

23

11.3%

17

160

1

2

7.1%

Powered By Data Skrive