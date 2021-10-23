In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on A.J. Brown for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brown's Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) face off in a Week 7 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's stat line this year features 17 catches for 221 yards and one touchdown. He is averaging 36.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 34 times.

Brown has been the target of 34 of his team's 203 passing attempts this season, or 16.7% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have called a pass in 51.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Brown has averaged 34 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Chiefs, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brown has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs.

The 287.5 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have given up 11 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bills, Brown was targeted nine times, totaling 91 yards on seven receptions.

Brown has recorded 129 receiving yards (43.0 per game), reeling in 10 passes on 15 targets in his last three games.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 34 16.7% 17 221 1 3 10.7% Julio Jones 23 11.3% 15 263 0 2 7.1% Chester Rogers 21 10.3% 14 186 1 2 7.1% Jeremy McNichols 23 11.3% 17 160 1 2 7.1%

