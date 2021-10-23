A.J. Green has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Green's Arizona Cardinals (6-0) and the Houston Texans (1-5) square off in a Week 7 matchup from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Green has 21 catches (on 32 targets) for 340 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 56.7 yards per game.

Green has been the target of 32 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season, or 16.4% of the target share.

Green has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 21.6% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.9% of the time while running the ball 49.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

Against the Texans, Green has averaged 65.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 23.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the Texans, Green has not had a TD catch.

Note: Green's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The Texans have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 259.8 yards per game through the air.

With nine passing TDs allowed this season, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Browns, Green was targeted six times, totaling 79 yards on five receptions (averaging 15.8 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Green has caught 11 passes on 14 targets for 159 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 53.0 yards per game.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 32 16.4% 21 340 3 8 21.6% DeAndre Hopkins 38 19.5% 26 367 6 10 27.0% Christian Kirk 31 15.9% 26 358 3 3 8.1% Rondale Moore 28 14.4% 24 286 1 5 13.5%

