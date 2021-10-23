October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston

Author:

A.J. Green has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Green's Arizona Cardinals (6-0) and the Houston Texans (1-5) square off in a Week 7 matchup from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Green has 21 catches (on 32 targets) for 340 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 56.7 yards per game.
  • Green has been the target of 32 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season, or 16.4% of the target share.
  • Green has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 21.6% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.9% of the time while running the ball 49.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Green's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Against the Texans, Green has averaged 65.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 23.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups with the Texans, Green has not had a TD catch.
  • Note: Green's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • The Texans have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 259.8 yards per game through the air.
  • With nine passing TDs allowed this season, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Browns, Green was targeted six times, totaling 79 yards on five receptions (averaging 15.8 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Green has caught 11 passes on 14 targets for 159 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 53.0 yards per game.

Green's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Green

32

16.4%

21

340

3

8

21.6%

DeAndre Hopkins

38

19.5%

26

367

6

10

27.0%

Christian Kirk

31

15.9%

26

358

3

3

8.1%

Rondale Moore

28

14.4%

24

286

1

5

13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive