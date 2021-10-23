October 23, 2021
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Green Bay vs. Washington

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Aaron Jones, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Jones and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) square off against the Washington Football Team (2-4) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has churned out a team-high 385 rushing yards (64.2 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He also has 166 receiving yards (27.7 per game) on 21 catches, with four TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 157 times this season, and he's carried 83 of those attempts (52.9%).
  • The Packers have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Against the Football Team, Jones has averaged 88 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 21.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones, in two matchups against the Football Team, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Jones will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 113.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Football Team are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bears, Jones rushed for 76 yards on 13 carries (averaging 5.8 yards per carry).
  • He also caught four passes for 34 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • Jones has 227 yards on 42 carries (75.7 ypg) over his last three games.
  • He also has 11 catches for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

83

52.9%

385

2

22

73.3%

4.6

A.J. Dillon

49

31.2%

225

0

6

20.0%

4.6

Aaron Rodgers

14

8.9%

27

2

2

6.7%

1.9

Kylin Hill

7

4.5%

22

0

0

0.0%

3.1

