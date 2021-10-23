Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Aaron Jones, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Jones and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) square off against the Washington Football Team (2-4) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has churned out a team-high 385 rushing yards (64.2 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

He also has 166 receiving yards (27.7 per game) on 21 catches, with four TDs.

His team has run the ball 157 times this season, and he's carried 83 of those attempts (52.9%).

The Packers have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Washington

Against the Football Team, Jones has averaged 88 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 21.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones, in two matchups against the Football Team, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Jones will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 113.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Football Team are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Jones rushed for 76 yards on 13 carries (averaging 5.8 yards per carry).

He also caught four passes for 34 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

Jones has 227 yards on 42 carries (75.7 ypg) over his last three games.

He also has 11 catches for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 83 52.9% 385 2 22 73.3% 4.6 A.J. Dillon 49 31.2% 225 0 6 20.0% 4.6 Aaron Rodgers 14 8.9% 27 2 2 6.7% 1.9 Kylin Hill 7 4.5% 22 0 0 0.0% 3.1

Powered By Data Skrive