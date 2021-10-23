Publish date:
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Green Bay vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has churned out a team-high 385 rushing yards (64.2 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- He also has 166 receiving yards (27.7 per game) on 21 catches, with four TDs.
- His team has run the ball 157 times this season, and he's carried 83 of those attempts (52.9%).
- The Packers have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with Washington.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Washington
- Against the Football Team, Jones has averaged 88 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 21.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones, in two matchups against the Football Team, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Jones will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 113.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Football Team are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bears, Jones rushed for 76 yards on 13 carries (averaging 5.8 yards per carry).
- He also caught four passes for 34 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
- Jones has 227 yards on 42 carries (75.7 ypg) over his last three games.
- He also has 11 catches for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
83
52.9%
385
2
22
73.3%
4.6
A.J. Dillon
49
31.2%
225
0
6
20.0%
4.6
Aaron Rodgers
14
8.9%
27
2
2
6.7%
1.9
Kylin Hill
7
4.5%
22
0
0
0.0%
3.1
Powered By Data Skrive