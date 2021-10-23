October 23, 2021
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Green Bay vs. Washington

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Aaron Rodgers for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (5-1) and the Washington Football Team (2-4) hit the field in a Week 7 matchup from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Rodgers leads Green Bay with 1,436 passing yards (239.3 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (124-for-186), tossing 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 14 times for 27 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per game.
  • The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while running the football 44.9% of the time.
  • Rodgers has thrown 29 passes in the red zone this season, 47.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Rodgers' 270.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Football Team are 17.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Football Team, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The Football Team are allowing 317.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Football Team have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (2.7 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Rodgers went 17-for-23 (73.9%) for 195 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • He also added 19 yards on seven carries while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Rodgers has racked up 787 passing yards (262.3 per game) and has a 65.3% completion percentage (64-for-98) over his last three appearances, tossing six touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also rushed 10 times for 21 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

66

34.2%

46

668

2

7

22.6%

Aaron Jones

23

11.9%

21

166

4

7

22.6%

Randall Cobb

14

7.3%

11

157

2

3

9.7%

