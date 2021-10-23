Publish date:
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Green Bay vs. Washington
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers leads Green Bay with 1,436 passing yards (239.3 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (124-for-186), tossing 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also rushed 14 times for 27 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per game.
- The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while running the football 44.9% of the time.
- Rodgers has thrown 29 passes in the red zone this season, 47.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Washington
- Rodgers' 270.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Football Team are 17.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Football Team, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The Football Team are allowing 317.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Football Team have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (2.7 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Rodgers went 17-for-23 (73.9%) for 195 yards with two touchdown passes.
- He also added 19 yards on seven carries while rushing for one touchdown.
- Rodgers has racked up 787 passing yards (262.3 per game) and has a 65.3% completion percentage (64-for-98) over his last three appearances, tossing six touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also rushed 10 times for 21 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.0 yards per game.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
66
34.2%
46
668
2
7
22.6%
Aaron Jones
23
11.9%
21
166
4
7
22.6%
Randall Cobb
14
7.3%
11
157
2
3
9.7%
