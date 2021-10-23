In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Aaron Rodgers for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (5-1) and the Washington Football Team (2-4) hit the field in a Week 7 matchup from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers leads Green Bay with 1,436 passing yards (239.3 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (124-for-186), tossing 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also rushed 14 times for 27 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per game.

The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while running the football 44.9% of the time.

Rodgers has thrown 29 passes in the red zone this season, 47.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Rodgers' matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Washington

Rodgers' 270.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Football Team are 17.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Football Team, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The Football Team are allowing 317.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Football Team have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (2.7 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Rodgers went 17-for-23 (73.9%) for 195 yards with two touchdown passes.

He also added 19 yards on seven carries while rushing for one touchdown.

Rodgers has racked up 787 passing yards (262.3 per game) and has a 65.3% completion percentage (64-for-98) over his last three appearances, tossing six touchdowns and one interception.

He's also rushed 10 times for 21 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 66 34.2% 46 668 2 7 22.6% Aaron Jones 23 11.9% 21 166 4 7 22.6% Randall Cobb 14 7.3% 11 157 2 3 9.7%

Powered By Data Skrive