The Air Force Falcons (6-1, 0-0 MWC) bring college football's ninth-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (6-0, 0-0 MWC), who have the No. 21 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Falcons are 3-point favorites. The point total is 39 for the game.

Odds for Air Force vs. San Diego State

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have gone over the current 39-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

In 50% of San Diego State's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 39.

Saturday's over/under is 25.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.2 points per game average.

The 32.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 39 total in this contest.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.7, 9.7 points more than Saturday's total of 39.

In 2021, games involving the Aztecs have averaged a total of 44 points, five more than the set over/under in this contest.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 5-1-0 this year.

This season, the Falcons have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Falcons put up 31.4 points per game, 15.4 more than the Aztecs surrender per contest (16).

When Air Force scores more than 16 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Falcons average 132.8 more yards per game (415.3) than the Aztecs allow per outing (282.5).

When Air Force churns out more than 282.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over four times this season, six fewer than the Aztecs have forced (10).

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Aztecs won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Aztecs rack up 32.8 points per game, 16.5 more than the Falcons give up (16.3).

San Diego State is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team scores more than 16.3 points.

The Aztecs average 348.5 yards per game, 59.6 more yards than the 288.9 the Falcons give up.

In games that San Diego State picks up more than 288.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year the Aztecs have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (11).

Season Stats