October 23, 2021
Alabama vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Tennessee Volunteers (4-3, 0-0 SEC) and the fifth-ranked rushing attack will meet the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 0-0 SEC) and the 10th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Crimson Tide are heavily favored by 25 points in the contest. The over/under is 68 in this matchup.

Odds for Alabama vs. Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

  • Alabama and its opponents have scored at least 68 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
  • Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 68 points in two games this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 16.3 points lower than the two team's combined 84.3 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 43 points per game, 25.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Crimson Tide games have an average total of 61.6 points this season, 6.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 5.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Alabama is 4-3-0 this year.
  • The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season when favored by 25 points or more (in two chances).
  • Alabama's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • The Crimson Tide rack up 45.0 points per game, 22.1 more than the Volunteers give up per contest (22.9).
  • Alabama is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.9 points.
  • The Crimson Tide rack up 481.6 yards per game, 113.6 more yards than the 368.0 the Volunteers allow per matchup.
  • In games that Alabama totals more than 368.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Crimson Tide have five giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have nine takeaways .
  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-4-0 this year.
  • Tennessee's games this season have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • This season the Volunteers put up 19.2 more points per game (39.3) than the Crimson Tide surrender (20.1).
  • When Tennessee scores more than 20.1 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Volunteers collect 473.0 yards per game, 172.6 more yards than the 300.4 the Crimson Tide give up.
  • Tennessee is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up more than 300.4 yards.
  • The Volunteers have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats

AlabamaStatsTennessee

45.0

Avg. Points Scored

39.3

20.1

Avg. Points Allowed

22.9

481.6

Avg. Total Yards

473.0

300.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

368.0

5

Giveaways

7

12

Takeaways

9