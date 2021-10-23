Publish date:
Alabama vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Alabama vs. Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have scored at least 68 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
- Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 68 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 16.3 points lower than the two team's combined 84.3 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 43 points per game, 25.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Crimson Tide games have an average total of 61.6 points this season, 6.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 5.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Alabama is 4-3-0 this year.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season when favored by 25 points or more (in two chances).
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Crimson Tide rack up 45.0 points per game, 22.1 more than the Volunteers give up per contest (22.9).
- Alabama is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.9 points.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 481.6 yards per game, 113.6 more yards than the 368.0 the Volunteers allow per matchup.
- In games that Alabama totals more than 368.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have five giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have nine takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-4-0 this year.
- Tennessee's games this season have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This season the Volunteers put up 19.2 more points per game (39.3) than the Crimson Tide surrender (20.1).
- When Tennessee scores more than 20.1 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Volunteers collect 473.0 yards per game, 172.6 more yards than the 300.4 the Crimson Tide give up.
- Tennessee is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up more than 300.4 yards.
- The Volunteers have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 12 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Tennessee
45.0
Avg. Points Scored
39.3
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
481.6
Avg. Total Yards
473.0
300.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
368.0
5
Giveaways
7
12
Takeaways
9