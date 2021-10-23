The Tennessee Volunteers (4-3, 0-0 SEC) and the fifth-ranked rushing attack will meet the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 0-0 SEC) and the 10th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Crimson Tide are heavily favored by 25 points in the contest. The over/under is 68 in this matchup.

Odds for Alabama vs. Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have scored at least 68 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 68 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 16.3 points lower than the two team's combined 84.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 43 points per game, 25.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Crimson Tide games have an average total of 61.6 points this season, 6.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 5.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 4-3-0 this year.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season when favored by 25 points or more (in two chances).

Alabama's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Crimson Tide rack up 45.0 points per game, 22.1 more than the Volunteers give up per contest (22.9).

Alabama is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.9 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 481.6 yards per game, 113.6 more yards than the 368.0 the Volunteers allow per matchup.

In games that Alabama totals more than 368.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have five giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have nine takeaways .

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-4-0 this year.

Tennessee's games this season have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This season the Volunteers put up 19.2 more points per game (39.3) than the Crimson Tide surrender (20.1).

When Tennessee scores more than 20.1 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Volunteers collect 473.0 yards per game, 172.6 more yards than the 300.4 the Crimson Tide give up.

Tennessee is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up more than 300.4 yards.

The Volunteers have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats