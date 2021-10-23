Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Allen Robinson II ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Robinson and the Chicago Bears (3-3) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) in Week 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson's stat line this year features 21 catches for 234 yards and one touchdown. He is averaging 39.0 yards per game, and has been targeted 36 times.

So far this season, 24.2% of the 149 passes thrown by his team have gone Robinson's way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 46.0% of the time while running the ball 54.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Against the Buccaneers, Robinson has averaged 56.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 2.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Robinson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Buccaneers.

Note: Robinson's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The Buccaneers are giving up 292.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers' defense is 28th in the league, conceding 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Packers, Robinson was targeted seven times and recorded four catches for 53 yards.

During his last three games, Robinson has 11 catches (on 15 targets) for 148 yards, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Robinson II 36 24.2% 21 234 1 3 23.1% Darnell Mooney 39 26.2% 25 306 1 3 23.1% Cole Kmet 24 16.1% 14 130 0 2 15.4% Marquise Goodwin 13 8.7% 7 75 0 1 7.7%

