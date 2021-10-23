October 23, 2021
BETTING
Allen Robinson II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Chicago vs. Tampa Bay

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Allen Robinson II ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Robinson and the Chicago Bears (3-3) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) in Week 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Robinson's stat line this year features 21 catches for 234 yards and one touchdown. He is averaging 39.0 yards per game, and has been targeted 36 times.
  • So far this season, 24.2% of the 149 passes thrown by his team have gone Robinson's way.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 46.0% of the time while running the ball 54.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Against the Buccaneers, Robinson has averaged 56.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 2.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups, Robinson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Buccaneers.
  • Note: Robinson's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The Buccaneers are giving up 292.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 28th in the league, conceding 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Packers, Robinson was targeted seven times and recorded four catches for 53 yards.
  • During his last three games, Robinson has 11 catches (on 15 targets) for 148 yards, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Allen Robinson II

36

24.2%

21

234

1

3

23.1%

Darnell Mooney

39

26.2%

25

306

1

3

23.1%

Cole Kmet

24

16.1%

14

130

0

2

15.4%

Marquise Goodwin

13

8.7%

7

75

0

1

7.7%

