Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara's team-high 368 rushing yards (73.6 per game) have come on 94 carries, with one touchdown.
- He's also caught 15 passes for 113 yards (22.6 per game) with three touchdowns.
- He has received 94 of his team's 156 carries this season (60.3%).
- The Saints have called a pass in 43.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 56.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Kamara's 69 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Seahawks are 21.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Kamara ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Seahawks.
- The Seahawks give up 140.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
- The Seahawks have given up six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In Week 5 against the Football Team, Kamara rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries (averaging 4.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- Kamara tacked on five catches for 51 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
- During his last three games, Kamara has rushed for 280 yards on 66 carries (93.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He has added eight receptions for 80 yards (26.7 per game) and two TDs.
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara
94
60.3%
368
1
13
52.0%
3.9
Jameis Winston
20
12.8%
86
1
2
8.0%
4.3
Taysom Hill
16
10.3%
77
3
8
32.0%
4.8
Tony Jones Jr.
19
12.2%
77
0
2
8.0%
4.1
