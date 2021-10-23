October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Alvin Kamara for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kamara's New Orleans Saints (3-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) square off in a Week 7 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara's team-high 368 rushing yards (73.6 per game) have come on 94 carries, with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 15 passes for 113 yards (22.6 per game) with three touchdowns.
  • He has received 94 of his team's 156 carries this season (60.3%).
  • The Saints have called a pass in 43.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 56.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kamara's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Kamara's 69 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Seahawks are 21.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Kamara ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Seahawks.
  • The Seahawks give up 140.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Seahawks have given up six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In Week 5 against the Football Team, Kamara rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries (averaging 4.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Kamara tacked on five catches for 51 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Kamara has rushed for 280 yards on 66 carries (93.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He has added eight receptions for 80 yards (26.7 per game) and two TDs.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

94

60.3%

368

1

13

52.0%

3.9

Jameis Winston

20

12.8%

86

1

2

8.0%

4.3

Taysom Hill

16

10.3%

77

3

8

32.0%

4.8

Tony Jones Jr.

19

12.2%

77

0

2

8.0%

4.1

Powered By Data Skrive