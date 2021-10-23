Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Alvin Kamara for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kamara's New Orleans Saints (3-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) square off in a Week 7 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara's team-high 368 rushing yards (73.6 per game) have come on 94 carries, with one touchdown.

He's also caught 15 passes for 113 yards (22.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

He has received 94 of his team's 156 carries this season (60.3%).

The Saints have called a pass in 43.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 56.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Seattle

Kamara's 69 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Seahawks are 21.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Kamara ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks give up 140.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.

The Seahawks have given up six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In Week 5 against the Football Team, Kamara rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries (averaging 4.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Kamara tacked on five catches for 51 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

During his last three games, Kamara has rushed for 280 yards on 66 carries (93.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

He has added eight receptions for 80 yards (26.7 per game) and two TDs.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 94 60.3% 368 1 13 52.0% 3.9 Jameis Winston 20 12.8% 86 1 2 8.0% 4.3 Taysom Hill 16 10.3% 77 3 8 32.0% 4.8 Tony Jones Jr. 19 12.2% 77 0 2 8.0% 4.1

