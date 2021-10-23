October 23, 2021
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Washington vs. Green Bay

Antonio Gibson has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Gibson's Washington Football Team (2-4) and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) hit the field in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Washington's top rusher, Gibson, has rushed 89 times for 357 yards (59.5 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 12 catches for 119 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 89, or 57.8%, of his team's 154 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Football Team have called a pass in 57.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are 13th in the NFL, allowing 108.5 yards per game.
  • This season the Packers are ranked eighth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (five).

Recent Performances

  • Gibson put together a 44-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball 10 times (averaging 4.4 yards per attempt).
  • In his last three games, Gibson has racked up 44 carries for 167 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

89

57.8%

357

3

10

45.5%

4.0

Taylor Heinicke

25

16.2%

127

1

5

22.7%

5.1

J.D. McKissic

25

16.2%

100

1

4

18.2%

4.0

Jaret Patterson

9

5.8%

28

0

1

4.5%

3.1

