Antonio Gibson has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Gibson's Washington Football Team (2-4) and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) hit the field in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Washington's top rusher, Gibson, has rushed 89 times for 357 yards (59.5 per game), with three touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 12 catches for 119 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 89, or 57.8%, of his team's 154 rushing attempts this season.

The Football Team have called a pass in 57.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gibson's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are 13th in the NFL, allowing 108.5 yards per game.

This season the Packers are ranked eighth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (five).

Recent Performances

Gibson put together a 44-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball 10 times (averaging 4.4 yards per attempt).

In his last three games, Gibson has racked up 44 carries for 167 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 89 57.8% 357 3 10 45.5% 4.0 Taylor Heinicke 25 16.2% 127 1 5 22.7% 5.1 J.D. McKissic 25 16.2% 100 1 4 18.2% 4.0 Jaret Patterson 9 5.8% 28 0 1 4.5% 3.1

Powered By Data Skrive