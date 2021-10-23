Publish date:
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Washington vs. Green Bay
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Washington's top rusher, Gibson, has rushed 89 times for 357 yards (59.5 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 12 catches for 119 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 89, or 57.8%, of his team's 154 rushing attempts this season.
- The Football Team have called a pass in 57.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are 13th in the NFL, allowing 108.5 yards per game.
- This season the Packers are ranked eighth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (five).
Recent Performances
- Gibson put together a 44-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball 10 times (averaging 4.4 yards per attempt).
- In his last three games, Gibson has racked up 44 carries for 167 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
89
57.8%
357
3
10
45.5%
4.0
Taylor Heinicke
25
16.2%
127
1
5
22.7%
5.1
J.D. McKissic
25
16.2%
100
1
4
18.2%
4.0
Jaret Patterson
9
5.8%
28
0
1
4.5%
3.1
