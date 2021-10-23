Publish date:
Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cardinals vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in five of six games this season.
- Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 47.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 46.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Cardinals games this season is 51.1, 3.6 points above Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
- The 47.5 over/under in this game is 3.0 points above the 44.5 average total in Texans games this season.
Cardinals stats and trends
- In Arizona's six games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- Arizona's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Cardinals put up 32.3 points per game, 3.6 more than the Texans surrender per contest (28.7).
- When Arizona records more than 28.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cardinals collect 403.0 yards per game, just 11.8 more than the 391.2 the Texans give up per contest.
- When Arizona totals more than 391.2 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Cardinals have five turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (8).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Texans.
Texans stats and trends
- Against the spread, Houston is 3-3-0 this season.
- The Texans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 17.5 points or more.
- Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Texans rack up 15.3 points per game, comparable to the 18.2 the Cardinals give up.
- When Houston puts up more than 18.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Texans collect 48.5 fewer yards per game (294.3) than the Cardinals allow (342.8).
- Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 342.8 yards.
- This year the Texans have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).
Home and road insights
- This season, Cardinals home games average 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
- Houston is 0-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, in away games.
- Houston has hit the over once in three away games this year.
- The average total in Texans away games this season is 46.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.