Oddsmakers project the Houston Texans (1-5) to see their five-game losing streak continue, as they are 17.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. A total of 47.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in five of six games this season.

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 51.1, 3.6 points above Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

The 47.5 over/under in this game is 3.0 points above the 44.5 average total in Texans games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's six games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Cardinals put up 32.3 points per game, 3.6 more than the Texans surrender per contest (28.7).

When Arizona records more than 28.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cardinals collect 403.0 yards per game, just 11.8 more than the 391.2 the Texans give up per contest.

When Arizona totals more than 391.2 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have five turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (8).

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 3-3-0 this season.

The Texans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 17.5 points or more.

Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Texans rack up 15.3 points per game, comparable to the 18.2 the Cardinals give up.

When Houston puts up more than 18.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Texans collect 48.5 fewer yards per game (294.3) than the Cardinals allow (342.8).

Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 342.8 yards.

This year the Texans have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

This season, Cardinals home games average 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Houston is 0-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, in away games.

Houston has hit the over once in three away games this year.

The average total in Texans away games this season is 46.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

