October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers project the Houston Texans (1-5) to see their five-game losing streak continue, as they are 17.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. A total of 47.5 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in five of six games this season.
  • Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 47.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 46.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Cardinals games this season is 51.1, 3.6 points above Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
  • The 47.5 over/under in this game is 3.0 points above the 44.5 average total in Texans games this season.
  • In Arizona's six games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
  • The Cardinals put up 32.3 points per game, 3.6 more than the Texans surrender per contest (28.7).
  • When Arizona records more than 28.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals collect 403.0 yards per game, just 11.8 more than the 391.2 the Texans give up per contest.
  • When Arizona totals more than 391.2 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • This year, the Cardinals have five turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (8).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Texans.
  • Against the spread, Houston is 3-3-0 this season.
  • The Texans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 17.5 points or more.
  • Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
  • The Texans rack up 15.3 points per game, comparable to the 18.2 the Cardinals give up.
  • When Houston puts up more than 18.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Texans collect 48.5 fewer yards per game (294.3) than the Cardinals allow (342.8).
  • Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 342.8 yards.
  • This year the Texans have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • This season, Cardinals home games average 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
  • Houston is 0-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, in away games.
  • Houston has hit the over once in three away games this year.
  • The average total in Texans away games this season is 46.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.