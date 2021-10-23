Publish date:
Arkansas vs. UAPB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. UAPB
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas' games this season have gone over 60 points three of eight times.
- UAPB has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 53.3 points per game, 6.7 less than the total in this contest.
- The 59.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 60 total in this contest.
- The Razorbacks and their opponents score an average of 53.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 60 over/under in this game is 2.4 points higher than the 57.6 average total in Golden Lions games this season.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Arkansas' games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Razorbacks rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (31.0) than the Golden Lions allow (32.7).
- Arkansas is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 32.7 points.
- The Razorbacks collect 97.9 more yards per game (459.7) than the Golden Lions give up per contest (361.8).
- Arkansas is 6-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up more than 361.8 yards.
- The Razorbacks have turned the ball over five times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Lions have forced (0).
UAPB Stats and Trends
- UAPB has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- UAPB's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This season the Golden Lions average 4.1 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Razorbacks give up (26.4).
- When UAPB puts up more than 26.4 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Golden Lions collect 29.6 fewer yards per game (320.7) than the Razorbacks allow per outing (350.3).
- The Golden Lions have zero giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have seven takeaways .
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|UAPB
31.0
Avg. Points Scored
22.3
26.4
Avg. Points Allowed
32.7
459.7
Avg. Total Yards
320.7
350.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
361.8
5
Giveaways
0
7
Takeaways
0