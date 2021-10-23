The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) are heavily favored by 48.5 points against the FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at War Memorial Stadium. The point total is 60 for the contest.

Odds for Arkansas vs. UAPB

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas' games this season have gone over 60 points three of eight times.

UAPB has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 53.3 points per game, 6.7 less than the total in this contest.

The 59.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 60 total in this contest.

The Razorbacks and their opponents score an average of 53.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60 over/under in this game is 2.4 points higher than the 57.6 average total in Golden Lions games this season.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

Arkansas' games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Razorbacks rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (31.0) than the Golden Lions allow (32.7).

Arkansas is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 32.7 points.

The Razorbacks collect 97.9 more yards per game (459.7) than the Golden Lions give up per contest (361.8).

Arkansas is 6-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up more than 361.8 yards.

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over five times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Lions have forced (0).

UAPB Stats and Trends

UAPB has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

UAPB's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This season the Golden Lions average 4.1 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Razorbacks give up (26.4).

When UAPB puts up more than 26.4 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Lions collect 29.6 fewer yards per game (320.7) than the Razorbacks allow per outing (350.3).

The Golden Lions have zero giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have seven takeaways .

Season Stats