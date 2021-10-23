The Miami Dolphins (1-5) will battle to stop their five-game losing streak as they are 2.5-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The over/under for the contest is set at 47.5.

Odds for Falcons vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points only twice this year.

Miami's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 37.5 points per game, 10.0 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 59.1 points per game, 11.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.0, 0.5 points more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

The 47.5 over/under in this game is 2.0 points higher than the 45.5 average total in Dolphins games this season.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Falcons have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Falcons score 8.5 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Dolphins give up (29.5).

The Falcons average 345.6 yards per game, 72.2 fewer yards than the 417.8 the Dolphins give up per matchup.

The Falcons have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Dolphins have forced (7).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has covered the spread twice this season.

The Dolphins have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).

Miami has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Dolphins score 13.1 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Falcons surrender (29.6).

The Dolphins average 62.6 fewer yards per game (290.0) than the Falcons give up per outing (352.6).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Home and road insights

At home, the Dolphins are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

The average total in Dolphins home games this season is 44.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

This season, Falcons away games average 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

