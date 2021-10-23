Publish date:
Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Falcons vs. Dolphins
Over/under insights
- Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points only twice this year.
- Miami's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 37.5 points per game, 10.0 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 59.1 points per game, 11.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.0, 0.5 points more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
- The 47.5 over/under in this game is 2.0 points higher than the 45.5 average total in Dolphins games this season.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- This season, the Falcons have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- This year, the Falcons score 8.5 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Dolphins give up (29.5).
- The Falcons average 345.6 yards per game, 72.2 fewer yards than the 417.8 the Dolphins give up per matchup.
- The Falcons have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Dolphins have forced (7).
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Dolphins have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Miami has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Dolphins score 13.1 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Falcons surrender (29.6).
- The Dolphins average 62.6 fewer yards per game (290.0) than the Falcons give up per outing (352.6).
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home, the Dolphins are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.
- The average total in Dolphins home games this season is 44.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
- This season, Falcons away games average 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).
