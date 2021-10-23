October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (1-5) will battle to stop their five-game losing streak as they are 2.5-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The over/under for the contest is set at 47.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Falcons vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points only twice this year.
  • Miami's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 37.5 points per game, 10.0 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 59.1 points per game, 11.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.0, 0.5 points more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
  • The 47.5 over/under in this game is 2.0 points higher than the 45.5 average total in Dolphins games this season.
  • Atlanta has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • This season, the Falcons have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Falcons score 8.5 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Dolphins give up (29.5).
  • The Falcons average 345.6 yards per game, 72.2 fewer yards than the 417.8 the Dolphins give up per matchup.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Dolphins have forced (7).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Atlanta's matchup with the Dolphins.
  • Miami has covered the spread twice this season.
  • The Dolphins have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).
  • Miami has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Dolphins score 13.1 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Falcons surrender (29.6).
  • The Dolphins average 62.6 fewer yards per game (290.0) than the Falcons give up per outing (352.6).
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home, the Dolphins are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • The average total in Dolphins home games this season is 44.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
  • This season, Falcons away games average 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.