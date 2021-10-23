MAC rivals square off when the Ball State Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State is favored by 4 points. The contest's over/under is set at 52.

Odds for Ball State vs. Miami (OH)

Over/Under Insights

Ball State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52 points in four of six games this season.

In 42.9% of Miami (OH)'s games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.

The two teams combine to average 49.3 points per game, 2.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 54.6 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the RedHawks have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 1.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

Ball State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Cardinals rack up just 2.6 more points per game (25.6) than the RedHawks allow (23).

Ball State is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 23 points.

The Cardinals average 335.4 yards per game, only 17.7 fewer than the 353.1 the RedHawks allow per contest.

When Ball State totals more than 353.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The RedHawks have been underdogs by 4 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Miami (OH) has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The RedHawks rack up 23.7 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Cardinals surrender (28.4).

Miami (OH) is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.4 points.

The RedHawks rack up 392.4 yards per game, only 6.5 fewer than the 398.9 the Cardinals give up.

Miami (OH) is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 398.9 yards.

This year the RedHawks have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (10).

Season Stats