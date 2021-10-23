The Baltimore Ravens (5-1) are favored by 6.5 points as they fight to keep their five-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The over/under is 47 for the outing.

Odds for Ravens vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in three of six games this season.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 53 points per game, 6.0 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 39 points per game, 8.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Ravens games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.2 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Ravens have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Ravens rack up 9.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Bengals allow (18.5).

When Baltimore puts up more than 18.5 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Ravens collect 90.7 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bengals give up per contest (331.0).

In games that Baltimore piles up more than 331.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (6).

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Cincinnati's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

The Bengals average 4.2 more points per game (24.7) than the Ravens allow (20.5).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Bengals collect 344.5 yards per game, only 14.8 fewer than the 359.3 the Ravens give up.

When Cincinnati piles up more than 359.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (6).

Home and road insights

Baltimore has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-0 overall there, this year.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.

This season, in three home games, Baltimore has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 50.3 points, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.

This year, in three away games, Cincinnati has not hit the over once.

The average total in Bengals away games this season is 44.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

