Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ravens vs. Bengals
Over/under insights
- Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in three of six games this season.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 53 points per game, 6.0 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 39 points per game, 8.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Ravens games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 46.2 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ravens stats and trends
- Baltimore has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Ravens have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Baltimore has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).
- This year, the Ravens rack up 9.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Bengals allow (18.5).
- When Baltimore puts up more than 18.5 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Ravens collect 90.7 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bengals give up per contest (331.0).
- In games that Baltimore piles up more than 331.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Ravens have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (6).
Bengals stats and trends
- In Cincinnati's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- Cincinnati's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Bengals average 4.2 more points per game (24.7) than the Ravens allow (20.5).
- When Cincinnati puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Bengals collect 344.5 yards per game, only 14.8 fewer than the 359.3 the Ravens give up.
- When Cincinnati piles up more than 359.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (6).
Home and road insights
- Baltimore has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-0 overall there, this year.
- The Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.
- This season, in three home games, Baltimore has gone over the total twice.
- The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 50.3 points, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under (47).
- Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.
- This year, in three away games, Cincinnati has not hit the over once.
- The average total in Bengals away games this season is 44.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).
