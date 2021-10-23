Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Brandin Cooks, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 7 matchup sees Cooks' Houston Texans (1-5) take on the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks' 481 receiving yards (80.2 per game) lead the Texans. He has 40 receptions on 57 targets with one touchdown.

So far this season, 31.1% of the 183 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have run 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Cooks has averaged 88.8 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 21.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooks has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals once, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The Cardinals have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 232.2 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Colts last week, Cooks was targeted 13 times and totaled 89 yards on nine receptions.

Cooks has also tacked on 17 grabs for 159 yards during his last three games. He was targeted 25 times and put up 53.0 receiving yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 57 31.1% 40 481 1 3 16.7% Chris Conley 12 6.6% 7 134 1 0 0.0% David Johnson 18 9.8% 14 127 1 3 16.7% Chris Moore 10 5.5% 9 123 1 1 5.6%

