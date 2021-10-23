Publish date:
Buffalo vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Buffalo vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Buffalo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points only two times this year.
- Akron's games have gone over 57 points in three of seven chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 51.9 points per game, 5.1 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 65.9 points per game, 8.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.2 points per game in 2021, 0.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 57 total in this game is 3.3 points above the 53.7 average total in Zips games this season.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Buffalo has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Bulls are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 12 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Bulls score 7.4 fewer points per game (30.6) than the Zips surrender (38).
- The Bulls collect 37.4 fewer yards per game (405.3) than the Zips allow per outing (442.7).
- In games that Buffalo churns out more than 442.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the Bulls have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Zips have takeaways (9).
Akron Stats and Trends
- In Akron's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Zips have been underdogs by 12 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Akron's games this season have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Zips average 6.6 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Bulls give up (27.9).
- Akron is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 27.9 points.
- The Zips collect 346.4 yards per game, 71.6 fewer yards than the 418 the Bulls allow.
- The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Akron
30.6
Avg. Points Scored
21.3
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
38
405.3
Avg. Total Yards
346.4
418
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
442.7
7
Giveaways
9
6
Takeaways
9