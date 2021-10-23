The Buffalo Bulls (3-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Akron Zips (2-5, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Akron is a 12-point underdog. The contest has a point total set at 57.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points only two times this year.

Akron's games have gone over 57 points in three of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 51.9 points per game, 5.1 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 65.9 points per game, 8.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.2 points per game in 2021, 0.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 57 total in this game is 3.3 points above the 53.7 average total in Zips games this season.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Buffalo has one win against the spread.

This season, the Bulls are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 12 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Bulls score 7.4 fewer points per game (30.6) than the Zips surrender (38).

The Bulls collect 37.4 fewer yards per game (405.3) than the Zips allow per outing (442.7).

In games that Buffalo churns out more than 442.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Bulls have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Zips have takeaways (9).

Akron Stats and Trends

In Akron's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Zips have been underdogs by 12 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Akron's games this season have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Zips average 6.6 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Bulls give up (27.9).

Akron is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 27.9 points.

The Zips collect 346.4 yards per game, 71.6 fewer yards than the 418 the Bulls allow.

The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats