October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Buffalo vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Buffalo Bulls (3-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Akron Zips (2-5, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Akron is a 12-point underdog. The contest has a point total set at 57.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points only two times this year.
  • Akron's games have gone over 57 points in three of seven chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 51.9 points per game, 5.1 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 65.9 points per game, 8.9 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.2 points per game in 2021, 0.2 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 57 total in this game is 3.3 points above the 53.7 average total in Zips games this season.
  • Thus far this year Buffalo has one win against the spread.
  • This season, the Bulls are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 12 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Bulls score 7.4 fewer points per game (30.6) than the Zips surrender (38).
  • The Bulls collect 37.4 fewer yards per game (405.3) than the Zips allow per outing (442.7).
  • In games that Buffalo churns out more than 442.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This year, the Bulls have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Zips have takeaways (9).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook.
  • In Akron's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Zips have been underdogs by 12 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.
  • Akron's games this season have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Zips average 6.6 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Bulls give up (27.9).
  • Akron is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 27.9 points.
  • The Zips collect 346.4 yards per game, 71.6 fewer yards than the 418 the Bulls allow.
  • The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (6) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

BuffaloStatsAkron

30.6

Avg. Points Scored

21.3

27.9

Avg. Points Allowed

38

405.3

Avg. Total Yards

346.4

418

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

442.7

7

Giveaways

9

6

Takeaways

9